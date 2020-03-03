- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Mar. 3
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda: minutes, bills, approve liquor license for Walmart
5 p.m. public hearing on fiscal year 2020-2021 budget
Public forum (5-minute limit)
Department head reports,
Appoint Brian Christensen to the airport commission to replace Bob Quandt
Motion to approve resolution approving fiscal year 2020-2021 budget
Motion to approve a stipend for the Weekend Duty Officer Program at the fire department
Ordinance amending Chapter 105, Section 105.17 of city code, solid waste fees, amending garbage rates
Motion to approve resolution to amend schedule of civil penalties and fines - solid waste fees
Discussion and possible motion on amending solid waste contract with Carroll Refuse
Motion to approve FEMA debris removal project
Ordinance to amend Chapter 68 of the city code, parking, to add a handicap parking stall at the dog park
Discussion on spring cleanup
Discussion on setting a date for a planning session
Mayor’s and city manager’s report
Closed session for collective bargaining strategy
- Denison Airport Commission
- Noon, Wed., Mar. 4
- Cronk’s Cafe
Agenda: minutes, manager’s report, review of General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure grant requirements for the possibility of constructing a new hangar, update on Phase 3 crosswind runway grading project, payment of bills
