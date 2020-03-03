Meetings
  • Denison City Council
  • 5 p.m., Tue., Mar. 3
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Consent agenda: minutes, bills, approve liquor license for Walmart

5 p.m. public hearing on fiscal year 2020-2021 budget

Public forum (5-minute limit)

Department head reports,

Appoint Brian Christensen to the airport commission to replace Bob Quandt

Motion to approve resolution approving fiscal year 2020-2021 budget

Motion to approve a stipend for the Weekend Duty Officer Program at the fire department

Ordinance amending Chapter 105, Section 105.17 of city code, solid waste fees, amending garbage rates

Motion to approve resolution to amend schedule of civil penalties and fines - solid waste fees

Discussion and possible motion on amending solid waste contract with Carroll Refuse

Motion to approve FEMA debris removal project

Ordinance to amend Chapter 68 of the city code, parking, to add a handicap parking stall at the dog park

Discussion on spring cleanup

Discussion on setting a date for a planning session

Mayor’s and city manager’s report

Closed session for collective bargaining strategy

  • Denison Airport Commission
  • Noon, Wed., Mar. 4
  • Cronk’s Cafe

Agenda: minutes, manager’s report, review of General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure grant requirements for the possibility of constructing a new hangar, update on Phase 3 crosswind runway grading project, payment of bills

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.