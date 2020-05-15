- Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board
- 4 p.m., Mon., May 18
- Hospital Meeting Rooms C-D
- 100 Medical Parkway, Denison
Public participants may listen to the conversation:
Call in Number +1-415-655-0001
Meeting number 284 113 632
Agenda: approval of previous month’s minutes; committee reports (mission, quality and finance committees); new business – sterilizer project construction, pharmacy inspection, COVID-19 update; CEO report
- Denison School Board
- 5:30 p.m.
- Mon., May 18
- District Conference Room
- Denison High School
School Board Recognition Month
Agenda: approve agenda, board minutes, bills, financial reports; approve resignations and appointments; approval of 2020 Denison High School graduates; approval of 2020-2021 school fees and rates; district response to COVID-19; approval of consortium agreement with Children’s Square academic center, Heartland Family Service therapeutic school and Council Bluffs Community School District (host district) for students with behavioral and emotional needs and special education students; set public hearing on Denison Community School District 2020-2021 school calendar (5:30 p.m. June 14 in district conference room); administrator update
- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Mon., May 18
- Via Conference Call
Call-in number is 712-263-1370; use 1406 for pass code
Agenda: minutes, bills, monthly finance reports, consider pay request No. 24 on wastewater improvement project, consider pay request for installation of new transformer on south main substation, consider resolution accepting power transformer furnishing and installation, consider IOWARN membership, consider pay request No. 3 on pressate line relocation project, review DMU employee isolation plan for COVID-19, any old or new business
Persons wishing to address the board at the meeting should indicate their desire to do so with the secretary of the board of trustees no later than one-half hour prior to the meeting, either in writing or by telephone request.
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m. Tue., May 19
- City Hall Council Chamber
- Electronic Meeting via Conference Call
To join the meeting call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309
Audio-only live streaming of the meeting will be on the City of Denison’s Facebook page
Twenty-four items are on the agenda for the Tuesday, May 19, meeting of the Denison City Council but 14 of them are related to a community development block grant (CDBG) to do exterior rehabilitation on six households that meet low-to-moderate income eligibility. Technical and administrative services for the city’s grant will be Region XII Council of Governments, if the city’s grant application is successful.
The council will also weigh the pros and cons of opening the aquatic center.
Following is the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Consent agenda: minutes for April 29 and May 5 meetings, bills, cash and activity report for April, budget report for April, approve liquor license for Kimmes Country Store, approve periodic cost estimate No. 2 – final for Krohnke Construction for Hungry Canyons project, approve resolution 2020-14 to transfer funds from Local Option Sales Tax for bond payments, approve resolution 2020-15 to transfer funds from Tax Increment Financing for bond payments, approve resolution 2020-16 to transfer funds from Road Use Tax for bond payments
Regular agenda
5 p.m. public hearing on 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) owner-occupied rehabilitation program
Public forum, 5-minute limit
Discussion and possible motion regarding aquatic center opening
Motion to approve Region XII as Technical Services Provider for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program (contingent upon grant award)
Motion to approve Region XII as Administrative Services Provider for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program (contingent upon grant award)
Motion to approve Administrative Plan for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program (contingent upon grant award)
Motion approving Resolution #2020-17 for application and number of projects for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-18 adopting a policy on the Prohibition of the Use of Excessive Force for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-19 approving a Residential Anti-displacement and Relocation Assistance plan for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-20 adopting Code of Conduct for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-21 adopting a Procurement Policy for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve the Affirmative Fair Housing Policy for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve the Equal Opportunity Policy Statement for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve contract and bond for Boeck Construction for FEMA Debris Removal Project
Motion to approve Contract & Bond for Avalanche Waterslides on Slide Step Repair Project
Discussion and possible motion on amending Procurement Policy
Mayor Report
City Manager Report
Twenty-four items are on the agenda for the Tuesday, May 19, meeting of the Denison City Council but 14 of them are related to a community development block grant (CDBG) to do exterior rehabilitation on six households that meet low-to-moderate income eligibility. Technical and administrative services for the city’s grant will be Region XII Council of Governments, if the city’s grant application is successful.
The council will also weigh the pros and cons of opening the aquatic center.
Following is the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Denison City Council
5 p.m. Tue., May 19
City Hall Council Chamber
Electronic Meeting via Conference Call
To join the meeting call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309
Audio-only live streaming of the meeting will be on the City of Denison’s Facebook page
Consent agenda: minutes for April 29 and May 5 meetings, bills, cash and activity report for April, budget report for April, approve liquor license for Kimmes Country Store, approve periodic cost estimate No. 2 – final for Krohnke Construction for Hungry Canyons project, approve resolution 2020-14 to transfer funds from Local Option Sales Tax for bond payments, approve resolution 2020-15 to transfer funds from Tax Increment Financing for bond payments, approve resolution 2020-16 to transfer funds from Road Use Tax for bond payments
Regular agenda
5 p.m. public hearing on 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) owner-occupied rehabilitation program
Public forum, 5-minute limit
Discussion and possible motion regarding aquatic center opening
Motion to approve Region XII as Technical Services Provider for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program (contingent upon grant award)
Motion to approve Region XII as Administrative Services Provider for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program (contingent upon grant award)
Motion to approve Administrative Plan for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program (contingent upon grant award)
Motion approving Resolution #2020-17 for application and number of projects for the 2020
CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-18 adopting a policy on the Prohibition of the Use of
Excessive Force for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-19 approving a Residential Anti-displacement and
Relocation Assistance plan for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-20 adopting Code of Conduct for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve Resolution #2020-21 adopting a Procurement Policy for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve the Affirmative Fair Housing Policy for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve the Equal Opportunity Policy Statement for the 2020 CDBG owner-occupied rehab program
Motion to approve contract and bond for Boeck Construction for FEMA Debris Removal Project
Motion to approve Contract & Bond for Avalanche Waterslides on Slide Step Repair Project
Discussion and possible motion on amending Procurement Policy
Mayor Report
City Manager Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.