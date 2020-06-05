Denison City Council
Special Meeting
9 a.m., Sat., Jun. 6
Denison Public Works Facilities Walk-Through
The purpose of the meeting is for the city council members to conduct its quarterly walk-through of selected city facilities. Saturday’s walk-through will be of the public works facilities to look at buildings and equipment conditions.
No action will be taken.
Two more meetings listed on the City of Denison’s website are the Community Housing Agency, at noon on Tuesday, June 9; and the Northside Rec Board, at noon on Thursday, June 11, at Majestic Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.