Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Jun. 2
City Hall Council Chambers
Electronic Meeting via Conference Call
To join the meeting call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309
The audio portion of the meeting will also be streamed on the City of Denison's Facebook page
Consent agenda: minutes, approve bills, approve hiring Denima Lund as a part-time dispatcher at $17.25/hr
Regular agenda:
Public forum (5-minute limit)
Department head reports
Discussion and possible motion on procurement policy
Discussion and possible motion on hiring seasonal employee for node maintenance and weed spraying
Discussion and possible motion on COVID-19 response plan openings including but not limited to city hall, council meetings, aquatic center, parks, ball parks, tennis courts, etc.
Motion to approve resolution approving plans, specs, estimated cost and setting public hearing for Phase 3, Stage 1 of the grading and draining crosswind runway 18/36 - airport project
Motion to approve resolution setting public hearing for the 2020 HMA Resurfacing on Ave C & 7th St., STBG-SWAP-1920(627)-SG-24
Mayor’s and city manager’s report
After the meeting the city council will conduct an exempt session under Chapter 20.17 and 21.9 regarding the collective bargaining agreement.
Denison Airport Commission
Noon, Wed., Jun. 3
City Hall Council Chambers
Electronic Meeting via Conference Call
To join the meeting, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309
Agenda: minutes; manager’s report; discussion and possible motion with Woodley Aerial Spraying for long-term leasing of hangar for crop dusting; discussion and possible motion on policy regarding hangars with more than one aircraft; motion to renew farm lease with Roger Dozark; update on bid letting and public hearing for Phase 3 cross wind runway project; motion to approve an amendment to the engineering agreement (to attach the federal contract provisions; authorize Chairperson Desy to sign sponsor certifications and grant application which must be emailed to the Federal Aviation Administration as soon as possible after the bid letting; approve the payment of bills
