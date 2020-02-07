- Denison Appeal and Adjustment Board
- 9 a.m., Tue., Feb. 11
- City Hall Council Chambers
Agenda
Minutes from December 12 meeting
Motion to approve findings and decisions from the December 12 meeting
Public hearing for variance request #20-25018 – Dan Gesy, 33 South Main Street, requests a variance to Chapter 176.07 Paragraph 9A of the Core Overlay District Regulations to allow for painting the existing stone masonry with a color is substantially similar to the original masonry for maintenance and sealing purposes.
Motion to approve or deny adjustment request (if approved, indicate exception).
Members are Rod Bradley, Tom Brungardt, Ken Davis, Cindy Goslar and Gordon Wiebers.
- Denison Community Housing Agency
- Noon, Tue., Feb 11
- Cronk’s Café
Agenda: Motion to have regular meetings on the first Tuesday of the month at noon at Cronk’s Café; motion to appoint chairperson (facilitates meeting, coordinates agenda); motion to appoint vice chairperson (acts in absence of chairperson); motion to appoint secretary (takes notes, produces minutes, sends minutes and
agendas to administrative assistant at city hall); discussion on LMI Fund Assistance for housing rehabilitation; update on Denison Housing Development, LLC-Phase 1; update on Rural Housing 360 initiative; update on Fineran Addition; discussion on HUD housing programs; discussion on other housing items and future agenda items.
Members are Tonya Eller, Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, John Granzen, Luis Navar and Roger Preul.
- IKM-Manning School Board
- Work Session
- 5:30 p.m., Tue., Feb. 11
- High School STEMBEST classroom
Manning
Agenda: work session - facilities
- Region XII Council of Governments
- Executive Board
- 12:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 12
- Region XII Board Room
- 1009 East Anthony Street, Carroll
Agenda: minutes of Jan. 9 meeting, disclosures of conflicts of interest, vouchers for approval, old business, consider resolution certifying Economic Development Administration Revolving Loan Fund, executive director report, workforce report, transit report, local assistance report, other
