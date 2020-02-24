- Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Feb. 24
- Hospital Meeting Rooms C-D
- 100 Medical Parkway
- Denison
5:30 p.m. open hearing for fiscal year 2020-2021: public input, trustee discussion and action, close hearing
Approval of minutes
Public input: Rich Knowles
Public information and education: new releases; Quality Education “Provide Me With The Right Care” – Heather Rasmussen, Executive Director: Care Integration; COVID-19 Update - Heather Rasmussen, Executive Director: Care Integration
Committee reports: mission, quality, finance committee payables - write-offs, recoveries and recommendations/actions
Old Business: 5 Star Journey updaqte
New business: sterilizers capital request recommendation/action; committee selections
CEO report
Executive (closed) sessions for legal matters and credentialing with possible actions in open sessions
- Crawford County Conference Board
- 8:30 a.m., Tue., Feb. 25
- Supervisors Room
- 2nd Floor
- Crawford County Courthouse
- Public Hearing for the Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Crawford County Assessor Budget
Minutes
Open public hearing and asking for any oral or written objection of the Crawford County Assessor budget as advertised
Motion to close public hearing.
Motion to adopt the 2020-2021 fiscal year county assessor budget as advertised
Any other pertinent business
- Crawford County Early Childhood Center Board
- Noon, Tue., Feb. 25
- Cronk’s Cafe, Denison
Agenda: minutes, treasurer’s report, accounts payable, director’s report, public forum
