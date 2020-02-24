Meetings
  • Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board
  • 5:30 p.m., Mon., Feb. 24
  • Hospital Meeting Rooms C-D
  • 100 Medical Parkway
  • Denison

5:30 p.m. open hearing for fiscal year 2020-2021: public input, trustee discussion and action, close hearing

Approval of minutes

Public input: Rich Knowles

Public information and education: new releases; Quality Education “Provide Me With The Right Care” – Heather Rasmussen, Executive Director: Care Integration; COVID-19 Update - Heather Rasmussen, Executive Director: Care Integration

Committee reports: mission, quality, finance committee payables - write-offs, recoveries and recommendations/actions

Old Business: 5 Star Journey updaqte

New business: sterilizers capital request recommendation/action; committee selections

CEO report

Executive (closed) sessions for legal matters and credentialing with possible actions in open sessions

  • Crawford County Conference Board
  • 8:30 a.m., Tue., Feb. 25
  • Supervisors Room
  • 2nd Floor
  • Crawford County Courthouse
  • Public Hearing for the Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Crawford County Assessor Budget

Minutes

Open public hearing and asking for any oral or written objection of the Crawford County Assessor budget as advertised

Motion to close public hearing.

Motion to adopt the 2020-2021 fiscal year county assessor budget as advertised

Any other pertinent business

  • Crawford County Early Childhood Center Board
  • Noon, Tue., Feb. 25
  • Cronk’s Cafe, Denison

Agenda: minutes, treasurer’s report, accounts payable, director’s report, public forum

