- Denison School Board
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 20
- District Conference Room
- Denison High School
Agenda: minutes, bills, financial reports, resignations, appointments, update on district technology, adopt resolution for at-risk/dropout modified supplemental amount and approval of at-risk/dropout comprehensive district plan, discuss February and March school board agenda items, adopt amendment of covenants and restrictions for Northwood Fourth Addition Phase 1, first reading of board policies (104 anti-bullying/anti-harassment, 104R1 anti-bullying/anti-harassment investigation procedures, 401.13 staff technology use/social networking, 401.13R1 staff technology use/social networking regulation, 402.2 child abuse reporting, 403.6 drug and alcohol testing program, 403.6E1 drug and alcohol testing program notice to employees, 403.6E3 drug and alcohol testing program and pre-employment testing written consent to share information), presentation on preliminary budget and district financial health information, administrator updates
- Boyer Valley School Board
- 6 p.m., Mon., Jan. 20
- Dunlap Board Room
Agenda: minutes, principals’ reports, superintendent’s report, discuss Board Policy 711.10, open forum, approve financial reports and bills and claims, approve major purchases and personnel, approve second reading of board policy 711.10, accept Boyer Valley Education Association initial proposal, approve Booster Club requests, approve joining local government risk pool, board’s initial proposal to Boyer Valley Education Association, discuss 2020-2021 calendar, discuss CTE courses, discuss facility committee meeting
- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Tue., Jan. 21
- DMU Board Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Agenda: minutes, bills, finance reports, receive preliminary water cost of service study, consider pay request No. 20 and change order No. 4 for wastewater improvement project, consider change order No. 3 and pay request No. 4 for transmission line rebuild project, consider change order No. 4 and pay request No. 5 for water main replacement project, adopt resolution for 2020 employee wages, consider adoption of the APPA safety manual, set date for public hearing on fiscal year 2021 budget, consider DMU participation in Crawford County aerial photo proposal, consider approving ITA penalty rate structure, consider Elevate Roofing proposal for DMU Service Center, consider pay requests No. 2 and No. 3 final and approve resolution accepting extension on 14th Avenue South sanitary sewer, old or new business
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 21
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda: minutes, bills, cash and activity reports for December, budget report for December, approve liquor licenses (Dollar General, La Estrella, Prime Times), approve tax abatement for Chad Stephens at 804 13th Ave. S., approve periodic cost estimate No. 7-final for Ten Point Construction for 2019 street improvements, approve periodic cost estimate No. 5-final for Ten Point Construction for North 10th Street project
Regular agenda: mayoral commendations for Assistant Chief Doug Peters and Officer Coletta Matson, public forum (5-minute limit), motion to reappoint Dane Dammen to DMU Board and appoint Tabitha Towne to 911 Board, discussion on garbage collection fees, ordinance amending Chapter 17 (17.06) compensation, motion to approve $2,000 contribution to Region XII Council of Governments Housing Trust Fund for FY 2020-2021, motion to approve mileage reimbursement policy for 2020, motion to approve resolution setting public hearing for maximum levy for FY 2020-2021 budget, motion to approve resolution to correct resolution NO. 2020-02 for the replatting of Northwood 4th Addition Phase 1, discussion on amending code of ordinances regarding designated parking at library and city hall, discussion on city council doing a walk-through of all city facilities, discussion and possible motion on amending the early retirement policy, mayor and city manager reports
