The West Central Chapter of the Izaak Walton League hosted its annual ice fishing event for youth at the Ike’s park on Saturday morning. The Izaak Walton League and the adult helpers provided all the equipment needed. The fish were biting early in the morning but tapered off as the day progressed.
