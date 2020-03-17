Postponed until until further notice
Cram the Cab for TAP, a partnership with Crawford County Farm Bureau, Fareway, Hy-Vee, Van Wall, Vetter Equipment and Walmart to collect non-perishable items for the Temporary Aid Program; had been scheduled for March 19.
IKM-Manning sixth annual gala; had been set for March 21.
Denison Booster Club Night of Comedy; had been set for March 21.
Team Eventide Chicken Dinner Fundraiser for Relay For Life and Walk to End Alzheimer’s; had been set for March 24.
Community of Schleswig child care center exploratory meeting; had been scheduled for March 28.
Women in Business Luncheon; had been set for April 22.
My Girl Dance 2020, “Over the Rainbow”; had been set for April 26.
Canceled
Women in Business Impact Organization meetings on April 3 and May 1.
Youth Jam Making Workshop at Crawford County Extension office on April 9
Dow City-Arion Annual Alumni Banquet, Memorial Day weekend. Plans for next year’s banquet are already underway and the committee will honor the reunion years that would have been honored at this year’s event in addition to next year’s reunion classes. For more information about the DC-A Alumni Banquet, contact Tracey Ettleman Schechinger at 712-269-2413, Andi Thomsen Sharp at 712-592-0549, or e-mail dcaalumni@hotmail.com.
Change of venue
Investor meeting for Denison Housing Development LLC, Friday, March 20, 2 p.m. Was originally at Crawford County Memorial Hospital meeting rooms. Now will be at Cronk's Cafe at same date and time. Attendance is now limited to 40 individuals.
