Midwest Emmy Award winner David Harris will headline at the Donna Reed Theatre in Denison for the “Pre-Valentine’s Comedy & Magic Show Special Event” on Saturday, February 8.
Harris is a nationally touring comedian, magician, actor and host. He has entertained North American audiences for over 20 years with over 2,000 live performances to date.
Harris won two regional Emmys for his sketch television show, “Nate on Drums,” in 2006, which aired on Minneapolis’ ABC sister station, KSTC.
He has since starred in several online award-winning videos and TV commercials, including recent spots for Robert Half and Panchero’s Mexican Grill, and he also recently produced and hosted a hip variety and talk show entitled, “Vaudeville Remix” for three seasons.
The “Pre-Valentine’s Comedy & Magic Show Special Event” will feature two other performers.
Moe Yaqub will have the opening act. A young and upcoming comedian from Minneapolis, Yaqub was born and raised in Pakistan and recently moved to the United States. Much like his life, his comedic style is wrapped different stories of transition into the United States.
Yaqub was a finalist in all Twin Cities comedy club contests and is also a producer for the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival in Minnesota.
Linda Aarons will perform a feature act. She recently won Minnesota’s Funniest Person Contest.
She was a finalist in both the Iowa Comedy Festival and the Magner’s Comedy Festival in Boston and has performed in the Boston Comedy Festival.
Aarons has a quiet demeanor that is a perfect set-up to her smart punchlines, and she uses her knowledge of pop-culture, a keen insight into human nature and a dry-as-dust delivery to connect with the audience.
Harris is also a Minnesota’s Funniest Person Contest winner. That award came 2017, and he was asked by his peers to participate in Minnesota’s own highly competitive 10,000 Laughs Festival for two years in a row.
Harris regularly appears at clubs, colleges, corporate events, theaters, alternative rooms and other top venues across the U.S. and Canada. He has worked with Louie Anderson, Bobby Slayton, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ben Bailey.
Tickets to the “Pre-Valentine’s Comedy & Magic Show Special Event” are $25.
The price includes admission to the show and hors d’oeuvres.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Showtime will be at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit Facebook.com/wescoindustriesevents or Facebook.com/groups/wescoindustries.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Donna Reed Theatre. For more information, contact Sara Woerdehoff at 712-292-0062.
