Precipitation
Based on 147 years of statewide observations, Iowa experienced its 12th wettest year on record in 2019 with a preliminary statewide average precipitation accumulation of 41.49 inches, 6.22 inches above normal. A wetter year last occurred in 2018, with 48.05 inches falling across the state, making it the second wettest year on record. In fact, the 24-month period from January 2018 through December 2019 is the wettest two-year period on record.
January was slightly wetter than normal with 13.5 inches of snowfall, almost double the expected snowfall of 7.2 inches.
February, on the other hand, saw very wet and snowy conditions with 2.34 inches of precipitation reported, making it the sixth wettest on records. Snowfall also amounted to a statewide average of 22.6 inches, 15.8 inches above normal, making it the snowiest February in 132 years of records. Parts of north-central Iowa reported accumulations between 30 to 40 inches; Algona and Swea City reported 41 inches.
In general, winter saw 5.72 inches of precipitation and 38.9 inches of snow, ranking it as the third wettest and eighth snowiest.
March and April were generally drier than average, especially in southwestern Iowa where stations reported over 2.50 inches of below average precipitation. Much of these deficits were eased or removed after the sixth wettest May on record brought 8.21 inches of rain, 3.65 inches above normal.
Due to May’s wetness, spring 2019 ended up ranking as the sixth wettest on record with 13.43 inches of precipitation; this reading was 3.21 inches above normal.
All three summer months reported below normal rainfall, though subsoil conditions, aided by above normal rainfall over the previous several months, helped mitigate meteorological dryness and agricultural stresses. Summer ended with 10.82 inches of rain, 2.89 inches below average and ranking it as the 41st driest since statewide record keeping started in 1872.
Wetness returned to Iowa during the 15th wettest September with 6.21 inches of rain, 2.83 inches above normal. All National Weather Service coop stations reported above average totals, the highest of which were found in northeastern Iowa. Seventeen stations broke their September rainfall records with Dubuque No. 3 reporting 13.99 inches of rain for the month’s highest total.
October continued the wet trend as a majority of stations across Iowa’s northwestern three-quarters reported above-normal precipitation. With 4.78 inches of precipitation, including the liquid-equivalent of 2.3 inches of snow, October was the seventh wettest and fifth snowiest on record. Slight precipitation deficits were reported for November.
All-in-all, fall ranked as the sixth wettest on record with 12.44 inches of precipitation, 4.41 inches more than the 30-year average.
December closed out the year with wetter than normal conditions across northwestern Iowa though drier conditions prevailed over the rest of Iowa.
Temperature
Iowa experienced variable temperature behavior during 2019, though eight months of the year had below average temperatures.
January was trending warmer than average until the last three days of the month as an Arctic intrusion brought bitterly cold temperatures to much of the Midwest. Daytime highs, overnight lows and wind chill values were the lowest observed since 1996.
Multiple overnight lows and record low daytime highs were also broken. The coldest conditions were reported near sunrise on January 30 with temperatures ranging from the minus 20s in southern Iowa to minus 30s in northern Iowa. Wind chill readings plummeted into the minus 50s in northern Iowa; Estherville Municipal Airport (Emmet County) reported a wind chill temperature of minus 59 degrees.
Coldness persisted into February, where temperatures averaged 8.6 degrees below normal, ranking it as the 16th coldest February on record. Winter ended slightly below normal at 20.7 degrees, 1.4 degrees below normal.
Spring into early summer trended on the cooler side with spring 2019 ending up 2.6 degrees below normal.
Summer conditions were cooler than average as well with only July having unseasonable warmth. Summer ended slightly below average at 71.3 degrees, 0.3 degrees below normal.
Late year warmth returned to Iowa with the ninth warmest September on record. Statewide conditions were above average for a majority of the month with the average temperature five degrees above the normal of 63.2 degrees.
October conditions reversed course and ended up at 3.7 degrees below normal, ranking it as the 13th coldest on record.
November and December repeated behavior similar to the end of 2018. At 32.5 degrees, November’s average temperature was 4.1 degrees below normal, while December’s average temperature of 29.1 was 6.2 degrees above normal.
In terms of historical ranking, 2019 will be the 29th coldest on record at 46.8 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal.
Drought Monitor
The year began with no abnormally dry or drought conditions across Iowa, as surface conditions were saturated from the third wettest fall and winter on record. Wet conditions continued through the spring months. It wasn’t until early summer that conditions started to dry out across parts of Iowa.
On July 23, abnormally dry conditions were introduced into Iowa for the first time since October 30, 2018. Eleven counties in eastern Iowa and eight counties in southwestern Iowa had partial to full coverage representing 11.23% of the state. On July 30, the eastern D0 regions expanded northwest into seven new counties and a new region encompassing nine counties was introduced into central Iowa. With this expansion, abnormally dry conditions covered 23.48% of Iowa.
Abnormally dry conditions continued to expand across Iowa in August, covering a little over 41% of the state. Moderate drought conditions were also introduced into eastern and central Iowa on August 13, as precipitation deficits continued to accumulate. As of September 3, moderate drought conditions covered almost 12 percent of Iowa.
Abnormally dry conditions peaked during the first week of September, covering 41% of the state. Moderate drought conditions also covered the largest aerial extent at 12%, concentrating in central and eastern Iowa.
As rainfall totals increased across the state through the month, abnormally dry conditions continued to shrink from west to east; moderate drought conditions also followed this pattern and were completely removed during the week of September 24.
With abnormally wet conditions during September into October, abnormally dry conditions were completely removed from Iowa as of the first week of October.
