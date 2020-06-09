“January and February are normally our slow months, anyway,” said Laura Matthews, owner of The Stables at Copper Ridge. “That’s just the nature of wedding venues.”
Several events took place at the Stables in January and February of last year, but those months are mostly a quiet time.
“We had a busy season last year so we were looking forward to a couple of months rest,” Matthews said.
As the winter started to come to an end, business began to pick up.
“In March we started off by having the Fair Board breakfast,” she said. “We got that in at the beginning of March and we were all set up for Night of Jazz.”
The high school’s spring jazz concert has been taking place at the Stables since 2018.
“Of course, that was the week that everything shut down,” Matthews said. “So what was going to be a very full March and April turned into nothing.”
She said the closing of the venue was a shock.
“As a bride you don’t want to wait to find out last-minute that your wedding venue is open, so most of my events and weddings have been pushed back either to fall or even to 2021,” Matthews said.
“We have about four and a half months of canceled or postponed events at this point,” she added.
Now that Gov. Kim Reynolds is relaxing restrictions that had been put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Stables has opened up.
“But, of course, most of my brides have already moved their dates,” Matthews said. “That doesn’t necessarily help us right now but we are happy to hear that we are allowed to host events again.”
She said they are following all the guidelines set out by the governor.
“We did have an event this past weekend,” she said. “When all this happened they had decided to have a very small outdoor ceremony and not do a reception. When the governor relaxed the restrictions a few weeks back they decided to go ahead with their reception.”
The bride and groom were planning on moving out of state so they didn’t want to reschedule the reception to a later date, she said.
“They decided to go ahead and go for it,” Matthews said. “They were already having a very small event, anyway.”
The tables in the venue were spaced six feet apart for the reception.
The governor’s initial recommendations were for no more than six individuals at a table. That was relaxed to 10 per table.
“The bride did a seating chart and seated families together - so it wasn’t a ‘wherever you want to sit’ kind of thing,” Matthews said. “Tables had six or seven or eight. I don’t even know if one had 10 at it.”
Signs were put up asking the guests not to stand at the bar after getting drinks.
“We had no problems with that,” she said. “People came up and got their drinks and went back to their tables.”
The mother of the bride provided enough hand sanitizer for every table, the bar and the bathrooms.
“Normally I have ‘pretty soap’ but we put up the higher-powered soap dispensers,” Matthews said. “We already have hands-free paper towel holders and trash cans and such, so we didn’t have to worry about hat part. The caterers took care of their part. There wasn’t a buffet; the caterers served food. The DJ took care of that part,” she said.
“Part of my philosophy is I rent the building out; the bride is responsible for her side, too. They did a great job. They were very mindful of the restrictions.”
Some guests who came for the outdoor wedding chose not to stay for the reception.
“That was their personal choice and overall I thought it went well,” Matthews said
“We were all a little nervous about it but we got through it and it was really good.”
The small size of the event made it more manageable.
“It was fun to have an event and have people have a good time and celebrate after all of this shutdown,” she said. “I’m a lot more positive this week than I was last week.”
The next scheduled reception at the Stables at Copper Ridge is not until the middle of July. One additional event is scheduled for July - and then August, September, October and November are full.
Matthews has been able to move the scheduled weddings and receptions from this summer to next summer, but the net result is still that four and a half months of business has been lost.
“I have been able to move people’s date to next summer but that takes away a date next summer that I could have rented to somebody else,” Matthews said. “It’s kind of a double whammy.”
She will be keeping an eye on the governor’s announcements in the coming days and weeks to see what the requirements will be going into the summer and the fall.
“We’re kind of waiting to see if restrictions relax by then,” she said. “If not, we’ll continue as we are now.”
The normal capacity for the venue is 560; half that, as required by current guidelines, is 280.
“That is still a decent amount of people but also we have 10,000 square feet of building and a lot of people can hang out outside, too,” Matthews said.
“We have a few weeks now until we have another event so we’ll wait and see what happens between now and then. Hopefully the rest of the summer will go off without a hitch and this virus will move on out.”
