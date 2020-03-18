Attached with this post are PDF documents for emergency food plans for Ar-We-Va, Denison, Schleswig and IKM-Manning school districts. The list will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Scroll in on the IKM-Manning notice for a larger view.
Below is the link to Ar-We-Va's survey for the food service program.
or go to or go to www.ar-we-va.k12.ia.us/
Below is the message from the Charter Oak-Ute Community School website.
In order to get a potential head count for food assistance that we maybe able to provide, please fill out this survey if you are interested.
Survey will close On Friday at 5 pm
