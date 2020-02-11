Makia Smith, daughter of Brent and Malisa Smith, of Charter Oak, and a sophomore at MV/A-O/CO-U, reported at the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association (CCCA) annual banquet on having her steer, Richard, exhibited at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair last August.
She also shared a letter written by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who was the celebrity showman for her steer.
He said he would have liked to have been at the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association banquet but unfortunately could not attend due to some scheduled conflicts, including his son’s basketball game.
“This summer I was lucky enough to show MaKia’s steer at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This was my second time showing one of MaKia’s steers and my third time showing a Crawford County steer.
“As you probably know, MaKia is very competitive. …she was even willing to beat the governor. MaKia did a great job in representing her family and community very well.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for all your continued support of the Governor’s Charity Steer Show and ultimately the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. Your support may be the last dollar it takes to help the family members of a seriously ill child in Des Moines, Iowa City or Sioux City. Your generosity doesn’t go unnoticed and we continue to be extremely thankful. Thanks again, and we’ll see you soon.”
Smith presented results of research she did on Crawford County’s efforts to help the Governor’s Charity Steer Show and the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.
Crawford County got involved with the Governor’s Charity Steer Show in 1998. At this time they went with the Northwest Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and there were a few individuals from Crawford County during those years that got to show for the Northwest Iowa Cattlemen’s Association – Natalie McCullough, MaKayla Smith and Dalton Smith.
In 2011 Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and Tyson Foods started to sponsor a steer, which they had the second spot (in the show).
To be able to be selected for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show, a steer has to win grand champion at the Crawford County Fair and the parents of the exhibitor have to be members of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association.
The following individuals have taken their steers to the Governor’s Charity Steer Show since 2011.
2011: Nick Fitzsimmons
2012: Brad Staley
2013: MaKarlie Smith and Keaton Miller
2014: Ben Von Glan, selected for Judge’s Choice
2015: Reagan Miller
2016: Keaton Otto and MaKia Smith
2017: Dale Lilliholm brought Nor-Am Cold Storage on board to begin partnering with the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association in sponsoring a steer for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Smith said this was a great opportunity as she was the one who was able to show a steer that year under that sponsorship. Cody Von Glan also showed a steer in 2017; it was selected for Judge’s Choice.
2018: Luke Staley
2019: MaKia Smith. Her steer, Richard, was selected for Judge’s Choice. At the auction, Richard brought $11,498.72. The buyer was a group of Sioux County businesses with additional support from Lt. Gov. Gregg, an anonymous donor and Don Cesky, and the $1,498.72 in market value donated by the buyers. Smith was able to spend the next week at the state fair with her steer in the champion’s alley. Richard went to Iowa State University to be used for livestock judging.
All 25 youth that had steers in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show worked at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines. Smith’s job was to clean windows. They ate lunch at the house and were able to meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg.
Since 2011, Crawford County steers have raised more than $64,280 for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show and ultimately the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. Before that, approximately $10,000 was raised with Crawford County steers through the sponsorship with the Northwest Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Since the Governor’s Charity Steer Show’s start in 1983, $3.8 million has been donated to the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.
Smith thanked the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, Nor-Am Cold Storage and Kim Lilleholm for her continued support with Nor-Am, and all the other sponsors that made the memory of the 2019 Governor’s Charity Steer Show happen for her.
She also thanked Taylor Borkowski for helping her make a shadow box.
She gave the shadow box to Nor-Am as a gift of appreciation. Smith said she had the shadow box made for Nor-Am since it started sponsoring Crawford County steers along with the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show.
She also left some room in the shadow box for Nor-Am to fill in with items from upcoming Governor’s Charity Steer Shows.
