Templeton Rye reopened its distillery and visitor center in Templeton effective June 24.
In conjunction with the reopening, Templeton Rye is releasing the distillery’s first-ever 10-year Templeton Corn Straight Corn Whiskey. Thespecial, limited release features a unique “Field of Dreams” label, a nod to Dale Lechtenverg and Benji Wagner, two baseball players pictured on the label who played on the Templeton Men’s Baseball team in the 1940s.
Templeton Corn will only be available to Templeton Distillery visitors while the 6,000 bottles last.
“Much like the residents of Templeton would gather every Friday night during baseball season to cheer on their team with copper-colored rye whiskey in hand, we hope this special release of our first 10-Year Templeton Corn provides an opportunity for whiskey lovers to come together,” said Tim Grimes, senior brand ambassador of Templeton Rye.
A total of 48 barrels of the corn whiskey have been maturing in Templeton for just under 11 years.
New, temporary hours are in place for those visiting the Templeton Rye Distillery. Store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours will run an hour in duration Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Templeton Rye will continue to expand days and hours of operation in accordance with CDC guidelines and recommendations.
Visitors who stop by Templeton Rye will notice safeguards and precautionary measures the distillery and visitor center have implemented for safety purposes, including:
• Tours are by appointment only and limited to six guests.
• Social distancing practices will be implemented on tours and in the tasting room.
• Hand sanitizer stations are offered throughout the tour route and in the visitor center.
• Templeton Rye staff will be sanitizing surfaces between each tour, and regularly disinfecting the Templeton Store and public restrooms.
• All items for sale will be on display at the Templeton Store. Team members will provide items for purchase out of the back room to limit the possibility of contamination.
• Templeton Rye will provide disposable masks to visitors at no charge. Branded masks will be available for sale.
• Plastic shields have been placed at the reception and point of purchase areas for safety.
• Disposable tasting cups will be utilized in the tasting room.
