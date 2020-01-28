Crawford County Republican Women (CCRW) will host a fourth Republican candidate vying to represent Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.
Bret Richards, of Irwin, will speak at the CCRW meeting on Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at Cronk’s Angus Room. A “Dutch treat” meal can be ordered from the menu.
“Crawford County and area Republican women, men and students are invited to participate. Membership is not necessary to attend. Each of the Congressional candidates has or will be invited to speak at an upcoming meeting,” said Gwen Ecklund, CCRW president.
Richards is a businessman, veteran and conservative Republican. He is a fifth-generation Iowan, growing up in Irwin. His parents ran a hog confinement and then saved enough money to buy the local service station.
After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1995, Richards married his high school sweetheart, Jill, and was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a combat engineer officer. After his time overseas in uniform, they came back to raise a family in Irwin and run the family business Richards’ parents had started.
Serving as CEO of Country Stores (a convenience store and gas station operation), Richards grew the company to employ 300 Iowans in rural communities across west central Iowa. When his parents were ready to retire in 2015, Richards and his family sold the company with the knowledge that it would remain in rural Iowa.
Since that time and after receiving an M.A. and Ph.D. from Bellevue University, Richards has been teaching quantitative methods to doctoral students at Creighton University.
