In a proclamation signed on Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered closures of more facilities where people are likely to gather.
The closures are to combat COVID-19 and will be in place until Thursday, April 30. They went into effect at 8 a.m. today.
Following is the list of closures.
Malls
Tobacco or vaping stores
Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores
Social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses
Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks
Museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos
Race tracks and speedways
Roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks
Outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers
Campgrounds
In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.
Some of the sites on the list have already been closed to the public locally, including the library.
Last week Crawford County Conservation had already posted on its Facebook page that it will not be opening its campgrounds, cabins or shelters while the governor is advocating social distancing, essential travel only, business closures and limiting group size.
“This helps protect both the public and our employees from possible exposure,” the statement added. “Opening the campgrounds will lead to an influx of people into our parks that will lead to closer contact with others than is currently recommended at the state and federal levels.”
On Friday, the Denison Parks & Rec Facebook page had the following notice posted: “As of April 6, 2020 @ 11am per Governor Reynolds, all city operated playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields, tennis courts, ball fields, park shelters and dog park are CLOSED until further notice. Violation of this protocol may result in a fine!”
Parks can be used to walk or ride through only, and no loitering is allowed.
In her proclamation on Monday, Reynolds also noted the types of establishments and behaviors that were already prohibited.
