A man whose identity is not yet being released was killed after being hit by a train in Denison early Saturday morning.
Raquel Espinoza with the Union Pacific Railroad’s public relations staff said an adult male was on the railroad company's tracks and was hit by an eastbound train.
She said emergency vehicles responded at 1:18 a.m. to 5th Avenue South and South 15th Street.
The railroad tracks cross 15th Street south of that intersection.
No further details are yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.