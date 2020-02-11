A Denison man who had been wanted for attempted murder and two other crimes since late November was apprehended in Omaha last Thursday on arrest warrants issued by the Denison Police Department.
Nhial Kok Biliew, 21, of Denison, was charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and 1st degree robbery, a Class B felony, in connection with an incident that took place on Tuesday, November 26.
A report from the Denison Police Department said that shortly after 1 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a fight in progress on Bohnker Hill Road in which a victim was allegedly assaulted by Biliew with a handgun. Biliew had fled the scene, and arrest warrants were requested after an investigation was conducted. The police report stated there was no indication of a threat to the public.
According to the criminal complaints filed in district court, at about 1:12 p.m. on November 26, Biliew told a male victim to give him his money while threatening him at gunpoint. When the victim refused to give up his money, Biliew started hitting him in the head with the pistol. The victim then exited his vehicle in an attempt to get away.
Biliew chased the victim to a nearby house and began to assault the victim with a pistol, causing serious injuries to the head.
The victim tried to run to his vehicle. Biliew opened fire at him.
During the altercation, Biliew stole the keys to the victim’s vehicle.
A no-contact order had been issued on November 27 against Biliew to protect the victim.
A booking report from the Omaha Police Department (OPD) says that at 7 p.m. on February 6, Gang Unit officers were checking parties at North 49th and Hamilton Street. Officers made contact with a male who did not want to identify himself. One of the officers recognized the subject as a wanted party from Denison.
The male was detained and transported to the OPD’s central headquarters where a fingerprint check confirmed that the subject was Biliew. A data check confirmed that Biliew was wanted on a warrant from Denison for attempted murder, 1st degree robbery and assault while displaying a deadly weapon. Biliew was then transported to Douglas County Corrections as booked as a fugitive from justice.
On Saturday he was transported from Omaha to the Crawford County Jail in Denison.
Bail was set at $500,000 cash only or surety.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on February 18 at the Crawford County Courthouse.
