“I had decided in high school that newspaper reporting was something that interested me,” said Al Joens. “But when I got into college I sort of shifted gears; after the freshman year of college or so I got involved in the campus radio station and switched more toward broadcast.”
That change to broadcasting stuck.
This week KTIV Channel 4 in Sioux City is celebrating Joens’s 35 years with the news station, where he is the morning news anchor.
Joens grew up on a farm just outside of Manilla.
His dad, Art Joens, worked for about 25 years with Exxon Oil. That job took the family all around the country.
When Art Joens was 50, and his parents were ready to retire, he decided to buy the family farm where he grew up and moved his family there; the farm has been in the family for about 115 years.
“We moved to Manilla when I was in seventh grade,” Joens said. “I consider Manilla my hometown, though we did live in various parts of the country before that.”
He got his first taste of working in news when he was a student at Manilla High School (MHS). Joens wrote for “Hawk Talk,” the MHS newspaper, which was delivered as a supplement in the Manilla Times newspaper each week.
One year while he was in high school, at Joens’s suggestion, the name of the newspaper was changed to “Hawk Beat.”
“People kind of liked it so it became Hawk Beat for one year but then they changed it back to Hawk Talk after a year,” he said. “They thought it sounded too much like disco or something.”
His first experience working in broadcasting came while he was a senior in high school.
“I actually got involved with doing a radio update once a week with a radio station in Harlan,” Joens said. “KNOD did high school updates from several high schools from around the region. Several friends and I somehow got recruited to do that for our school.”
Once a week the students would call into the radio station and do a radio update over the phone.
Joens graduated from MHS in 1981 and continued to pursue his interest in broadcasting at what was then called Buena Vista College.
“I worked in the campus radio station at Buena Vista pretty much throughout all of my four years,” he said.
He also got involved in news broadcasting with the school’s rudimentary television production program.
“What sealed it for me was in my junior year I did a month-long practicum – kind of like an internship – at Channel 7 in Omaha,” Joens said.
That’s when he knew he wanted to work in television.
Joens said he didn’t initially think he’d be able to find a job in television news because of the number of people interested in working in the industry and the scarcity of jobs.
In his senior year at Buena Vista he got a job at KAYL, the radio station in Storm Lake.
To his surprise, right after graduating with a degree in Mass Communications in 1985, he was hired as a weekend reporter at KTIV.
“I worked in Storm Lake during the week and on the weekends I reported for KTIV,” Joens said. “I was doing both of those for about a year before I got brought on full time at KTIV. I moved to Sioux City then.”
He worked at KTIV for just a few months before he was promoted to the weekend anchor position.
Joens has been anchoring at the station since then.
Eighteen years ago on Wednesday, he met Melissa Lanzourakis, who was also working at KTIV; they were married in 2008. They have three children.
Joens has worked weekend, noon, morning and evening newscasts during his years at the station. For three years he was KTIV’s evening anchor, but he decided he preferred the morning shift.
“I went back to mornings because mornings are what I really enjoy the most,” he said.
His day starts at 4 a.m. and he works until about 1 p.m.
“I like this shift because I like that my workday is done in the afternoon, especially this time of the year when it’s warm outside,” Joens said.
He enjoys arriving for work when the building is quiet.
“By the time everybody else comes in – the people with the more normal hours – my day is already half over,” he said.
An overnight producer prepares most of the material for the 5 to 7 a.m newscast that he co-anchors with Michaela Feldmann.
After the morning newscast, Joens does several radio updates and several cut-ins during the Today Show.
He spends most of the rest of his time during the morning hours producing and editing material for the noon newscast, which he has anchored since 1989.
Joens said that even though he prefers working the early shift, he has never fully adjusted to it.
“People think that after a while you get used to getting up that early,” he said. “But no, not really.”
Along with his anchoring duties, Joens still works on special reports and feature stories for the station.
“I’ve always enjoyed feature reporting; finding people with stories to tell and stories that are visually fun,” he said.
A story he enjoyed reporting last year was about a 90-year-old man in Bronson who plants 40 acres of soybeans every year with a team of horses.
“His son had sent in his picture for the birthday salute we do, but I hung onto it because I thought it would be a great feature story,” Joens said.
He traveled to Bronson to interview the man and show how he planted his field with a horse-pulled two-row planter.
Another of his favorite feature stories was about a man in Nebraska who makes boomerangs.
“That was a fun assignment,” Joens said.
Several important assignments over the years included reporting on the crash of United Flight 232 in Sioux City in 1989 and traveling with a photographer to Louisiana and Mississippi in 2005 to cover the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
His love of human interest stories brought him to Denison in May.
“My dad called me one day and said ‘We have a report from Aunt Loretta.’ That’s his sister who is about to turn 100 and lives in Manilla. ‘She said Cronk’s Café closed,’” Joens said. “I thought - oh, no – this is big news.”
He emailed the newsroom about it and put the story in the assignment file.
“Our station manager said, ‘That sounds like an Al Joens story,’ so I went down and did it myself,” Joens said. “Cronk’s is a landmark in Denison.”
He and Melissa have been back to take part in the Manilla Madness bike ride several times in recent years.
“My wife and I rode a tandem on it,” he said. “Manilla Madness was kind of cool to go from Denison to my hometown, Manilla, and back.”
They have also taken their tandem bike many times on RAGBRAI, which Joens first rode when he was 12 years old.
He said he tries to get back to the local area when he can, but COVID-19 has kept him away in recent months.
“I did swing by last month. My dad’s birthday was in May,” he said. “I just stopped in and dropped off a birthday present for him.”
His dad and his stepmother still live on the family farm near Manilla.
To help keep them safe, Joens didn’t spend any time at the farm.
Joens said no story stood out as his favorite over the years, but he is proud of several of the awards he has received.
The Iowa Broadcast News Association awarded him 1st place for Feature Reporting five years in a row. He has also received first place awards for general assignment reporting and feature reporting.
He was recognized with Emmy Awards for Outstanding Noon Newscast in 2009 and Outstanding Morning Newscast in 2014 and 2015.
He said at 56 years old he can envision the day when he will retire but he doesn’t think it will be anytime soon.
“I’m enjoying what I’m doing and I don’t have any firm plans for changing what I’m doing,” Joens said. “Channel 4 has treated me really well over the years. I met my wife here and made a lot of friends and connection over the years.”
He said he is enjoying his run at the station.
“I enjoy it more than I did walking beans,” Joens said. “We used to do that on the farm every summer.”
