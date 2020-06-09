With the reopening of parks in Denison as directed by the Denison City Council last week, the 2020 season of Market in the Park will take place at Washington Park, which was the market’s location in 2019.
The event had been set to take place in uptown Denison this summer because city parks had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant Fineran, lead organizer for Market in the Park, said some of the restrictions are still in place.
Current guidelines allow only the sale of produce and prepared foods at the market.
The public restrooms at the park will be closed.
No children’s events and no live music will take place until those restrictions are lifted, Fineran said.
Market in the Park will take place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday from June 20 through October 10.
