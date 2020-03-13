A meeting scheduled for Friday, March 20, will provide updated information about investing in the Denison Housing Development LLC project that is currently being constructed along the east side of North 16th Street.
The location is just north of Denison High School.
The first duplex is being framed now.
Two more duplexes are planned, for a total of six owner-occupied housing units in Phase 1. Three phases are proposed for the development project.
The meeting on March 20 will begin at 2 p.m. in the meeting rooms at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
Presenters will be Jim Johnson with Healthy Efficient Homes, the firm constructing the duplexes, and Matt Campbell with Strong Development Group LLC.
Campbell is originally from Manning and now lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Johnson lives in Vermillion, South Dakota, and has an office in Sioux Falls. His company just completed a housing project in Storm Lake.
The investment fund for the housing project is named Crawford County Opportunity Zone Fund. The sole purpose of the fund is the Denison Housing Development LLC project.
Johnson and Campbell said that people interested in learning more about investing in the project and those with an interest in purchasing one of the housing units are especially encouraged to attend the meeting.
Campbell said what helped the project is an Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) pilot program for construction of workforce housing, to help with the challenges facing rural Iowa.
Debbie Durham, director of the Iowa Finance Authority, was supportive of the idea to create a construction revolving fund which will provide construction financing for 65 percent of the project through Phase 1, Campbell explained.
“We still need to raise more money, but it really gave us the start to get into the project,” he said.
A lot of details had to be completed for IFA, such as zoning and covenant issues.
“It was a very meticulous process to make sure the taxpayer dollars are protected,” Campbell said.
Work on the details required by IFA delayed the anticipated groundbreaking, but good weather is advancing the project steadily.
On Wednesday construction workers were putting up the walls for the first duplex.
“We’ve lost only a couple of days to bad weather since we started. It’s been a good three weeks,” Johnson said. “Everything is on schedule, pretty much.”
Campbell said the project is focused on Phase 1 right now.
“If people buy these first units, we might have a chance of getting through Phase 1 this year,” he said. “It depends on how quickly they get purchased. We can build a new building in four months.”
Johnson spoke with the Bulletin and Review about the energy efficiency and quality that is going into the duplexes.
All units will be furnished with energy efficient appliances and will be constructed for healthy air quality and efficient water use.
“We’re doing all of the government program certifications that are available,” he said.
“We’ll give 10 year warranties on the house,” Johnson added. “We’ll give energy guarantees so when people think this is too good to be true, that they’ve never seen a house that can be heated that inexpensively, we have the warranty that backs that up.”
Johnson has been in the contracting business for over 50 years. He said the Denison Housing Development LLC project is a new project for him.
“We’ve built several hundred homes in the past, but when I got back into building a few years ago, it was to address the affordable housing crisis that we have in the nation,” he explained.
“We’re doing these on programs that allow us to sell units at the cost of the build. We’ve got other profits built into them. We don’t have to charge more, so a person will be able to buy these homes for thousands of dollars less than the market value compared to another location.”
People who want to see examples of the type of homes constructed by Healthy Efficient Homes can go to the company’s website, healthyefficienthomes.com, or go to the company’s Facebook page.
Johnson said if people who are interested in buying one of the units talk to him earlier enough, they can have choices on flooring and carpeting, colors, trim and other details.
The first duplexes will have an open design.
Johnson explained all the houses will be similar but that the next duplex will use a different style so that people will have some options to choose from.
The original goal for the investment fund - $1 million - has been ratcheted back to $400,000, Campbell said.
Those who invest capital gains money will receive tax benefits under Opportunity Zone rules.
Opportunity Zones were created by the Tax Cut and Job Act of 2017. Iowa has 62 Opportunity Zones; one of the zones encompasses Denison.
“We’re looking for 20 people to invest $20,000 each into the project. Based on those numbers, $20,000 is basically buying five percent of the development,” Campbell explained. “With the city incentive pledged, it is a pretty good guarantee on their money.”
He added that the investment fund will also sell half or quarter units.
“It would be easier to deal with a smaller group of 20 investors, but if someone wants a half unit or has $5,000 to invest, we will welcome those,” Campbell said.
The city’s incentive for Denison Housing Development LLC is $24,880 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for each unit completed.
The purpose of the incentive is to spur development to expand the city’s tax base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.