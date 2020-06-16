Denison City Council Meeting
5 p.m., Tue., June 16, City Hall Council Chambers
City hall is now open but the public can join the meeting also via conference call. Call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.
Consent agenda
Approve minutes, bills, cash and activity report and budget report
Approve solid waste haulers pending receipt of application and fee: Bohlmann & Sons, Castillo Rolloffs, Carroll Refuse Service (SGS LLC), Denison Disposal, Green RU LLC and R&S Waste Disposal
Approve tobacco permits pending receipt of application and fee: Ampride, Beer Thirty, Casey’s, Denison Country Store, Dollar General, EI Michoacana, Fareway, Hy-Vee Food Store, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, One Stop Shop #4, Pronto, The Pub, Tienda EI Mexicano, Walmart
Approve resolution 2020-24 - various transfers for fiscal year end 6-30-2020
Regular agenda
5 p.m. public hearing on Phase 3, Stage 1 of the grading and draining crosswind runway 18/36 project
5 p.m. public hearing on 2020 HMA resurfacing on Ave. C and 7th St., STBG-SWAP-1920(627)-SG-24
Public forum - limit 5 minutes
Mayor Soseman to present plaque to Dave Nemitz for retiring after 43+ years of service
Motion to appoint Brian Kempfert to Northside Rec Board to replace Doug Wiebers and to appoint Evan Blakley to Denison Community Housing Agenda to replace Luis Navar
Motion to approve temporary special event permit for 2020 Census parade
Motion to approve temporary special event permit for July 3 fireworks display
Discussion and possible motion on renewing/extending tourism and convention business services agreement with CDC for one year, July 1,2020 through June 30,2021
Resolution 2020-25 awarding contract on Phase 3, Stage 1 of the grading and draining crosswind runway 18/36 project contingent upon Federal Aviation Administration concurrence
Motion to approve grant application on Phase 3, Stage 1 of grading and draining crosswind runway 18/36 project
Motion to approve resolution 2020-26 setting wages for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020
Motion to authorize city clerk to pay bills through fiscal year end 6-30-2020
Motion to hire a seasonal public works employee to maintain nodes and spray weeds
Discussion and possible motion on the “Denison” Hillside
Discussion and possible motion on COVID-19 response plan.
Mayor’s and city manager’s reports
Norelius Community Library Board
5:15 p.m., Thu., June 18
Meeting to be conducted via ZOOM
Link to be announced prior to the meeting time/date
Agenda: approval of bills and accounts, director’s report, committee reports, library reopening Phase I, technology upgrades, electronic book resources - Tumblebooks and Advantage Audio Books, fiscal year 2020 year-end funds, employee evaluations and trustee evaluations
Trustee meetings are open to the public, except for discussion of personnel issues.
When the link to the meeting is posted, click on the link to join the meeting. If this doesn’t work try to tap on the link, which will also be posted on the library’s website home page, https://www.denison.lib.ia.us/. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.
IKM-Manning School Board
7 p.m., Thu., Jun. 18
IKM-Manning High School Library
Electronic Meeting
Meeting ID: 759 4008 2243
Password: 3brvba
Agenda: public hearing on continued participation in instructional support program levy, consent agenda (minutes, financial reports, secretary’s report, activities report, nutrition report, accounts payable, open enrollment), administrative reports, discuss payment of para-educators wages over 12 months, discussion of Haila Facilities update, discuss/approve continued participation in instructional support program levy, discuss/approve Mallory Meyer as board secretary/treasurer effective July 1, discuss/approve milk and bread bids, discuss/approve 2020-2021 student fees, discuss/approve prepayment of late June bills, discuss/approve DMACC pre-education program observation contract, discuss/approve Frontline Education contract, discuss/approve sharing agreement with EEHK CSD – Dan Spooner – digital technology support, discuss/approve personnel
