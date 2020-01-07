- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m. Tue., Jan. 7
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda: approve minutes and bills, approve liquor licenses (Book ‘Em Danos, HyVee Wine & Spirits and Denison Pronto), approve change orders No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 for Ten Point Construction for North 10th Street project, approve periodic cost estimate No. 6 for Ten Point Construction for 2019 Street Improvements, approve periodic cost estimate No. 4 for Ten Point Construction for North 10th St. project, approve hiring Tristen Thilges as a part-time dispatcher effective 1-8-20 at $17.25/hr
Regular agenda: public forum (5-minute limit), department head reports, appointment of David Loeschen as mayor pro tem, motion to approve resolution accepting work on North 10th Street project, motion to approve addendum to the Law Enforcement Center agreement effective 7-1-2020, motion to approve quote from Slechta Masonry for the Norelius Library foundation repair, motion to approve resolution approving re-platting of lots for Strong America–Northwood Fourth Addition - Phase I, discussion and possible motion on cost sharing the cost of the updating the GIS system, discussion and possible motion on request by Journey Church to forgive assessments on lot at 610 North 24th Street, discussion and possible motion on amending Ordinances Chapter 17 City Council, department head budget requests, mayor’s and city manager’s reports
- Denison Library Friends
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 13
- Carnegie Meeting Room
- Norelius Community Library
Agenda: results of the Recycled Christmas sale, preparation for the White Elephant sale in April, regular business reports, and the library director’s report. The public is invited to attend the meeting. The next meeting will be March 16.
- Denison Airport Commission
- Noon, Wed., Jan. 8
- Cronk’s Cafe
Agenda: minutes, manager’s report, update regarding heater repair, discussion and possible motion on airport operations, discussion and possible motion regarding rain gutter on H Hangar, discussion and possible motion on airport signs, Phase 3 Crosswind Runway 18/36 grading project - approve engineering contract with Sundquist Engineering for Phase 3 and update on Phase 3 project, approve the payment of bills
