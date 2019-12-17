- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 17
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda: approve liquor licenses for Book ‘Em Dano’s, Hy-Vee food store, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits and Pronto; approve hiring Matthew Howland as full-time dispatcher effective December 25 at a biweekly wage of $1,657.77; approve Change Order No. 2, Ten Point Construction, North 10th Street project; approve Change Order No. 33, Ten Point Construction, 2019 street improvements
Public forum (5-minute limit), discuss code updates, motion to approve resolution accepting work on North 10th Street project, motion to approve resolution accepting work on 2019 street improvements, mayor’s and city manager’s reports
- Solid Waste Agency Commission
- 5:30 p.m., Wed., Dec. 18
- Crawford County Courthouse
Agenda: minutes, approve purchase of new JCB Materials Handler from Rueter’s, approve amending current fiscal year budget, approve budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 including setting fees, Iowa Department of Natural Resources grant and correspondence, operator’s report
- IKM-Manning School Board
- 7 p.m. Thu., Dec. 19
- IKM-Manning High School
- STEMBEST Classroom
Agenda: Recognition and communication - FIRE students, IKM-Manning Education Association intent to bargain 2020-2021, Jeremy Carroll; administrator reports; discuss HAILA facility planning; act on SRO contract; act on early retirement approvals; act on modified at-risk application in amount of $238,652; act on sealed bus bids and approval of low bid; act on personnel hires, transfers, resignations.
