Boulders Commission
6 p.m., Tue., Jun. 23
Boulders Boardroom
Agenda: minutes, bills, report on revenue and statistics, event statistics, marketing, summer maintenance on HVAC, cancellation policy regarding COVID-19 for future events, part-time help, open discussion
Denison Appeal
and Adjustment Board
9 a.m., Tue., Jun. 23
City Hall Council Chambers
Agenda
Motion to approve findings and decisions of Feb. 11 regular meeting
Appeal request from Kevin and Lynette Grindle, 1104 North 10th Street: appealing a Feb. 6 letter from Code Enforcement requesting removal of machinery and dilapidated buildings from said address
Variance request from Margarita Sabin, 308 North 16th Street; request to add parking in front of the house to facilitate a resident who needs medical transportation to Omaha three times each week, and the entrance in the back alley is prohibitive for transport, especially in the winter
Variance request from Ryan Gangested, 404 North 16th Street: request to use an unapproved metal roof on apartment building
Discussion on 324 North 14th Street on possible “Homes for Iowa” house placement and possible variance request for setbacks on property
