Cars lined up on 1st Avenue North behind the Hy-Vee store in Denison, each one receiving a box of 12 mangoes, while supplies lasted early Tuesday afternoon.
The 600 boxes of mangoes (that's 7,200 mangoes in all) were given away by Hy-Vee, courtesy of its produce supplier, Robinson Fresh.
Hy-Vee donating the boxes of fresh mangos to Denison customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa.
As more families become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and Robinson Fresh said they believe it’s important to provide access to healthy produce during this time of need.
A total of 6,000 pounds of mangos were donated.
