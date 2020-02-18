“Everybody knows Frozen – and with Frozen II coming out it was the perfect opportunity to do this musical,” said Tylor Schulte, Denison Middle School (DMS) vocal music instructor.
Elsa, Anna and the land of Arendelle from the Disney “Frozen” film series will come to life Thursday evening on the stage at the Fine Arts Center (FAC) at Denison High School (DHS) in the musical production “Frozen Jr.”
“This is the 11th year we’ve done the middle school musical now and I always try to pick out something that fits the cast,” Schulte said.
“I want something that they’ll have a fun time learning and singing and acting along with.”
About 55 sixth, seventh and eighth grade chorus students will take part in the production.
Schulte said managing the group has not been a problem.
“These kids are the best of the best,” he said.
They all chose to do the production as an extra group project outside of the general chorus group.
“We have a 8 a.m. to noon rehearsal on Saturdays and they go like a heartbeat,” he said. “They’re middle schoolers - they have a lot of energy and there is some management to it, but these kids are great.”
Auditions for the show took place in November.
“I worked with the leads on their singing and acting a little bit because for a lot of them this is the first time they’ve tried anything like this,” Schulte said.
The small group worked until the holidays at the end of the year and then the full cast started rehearsing.
“We worked Saturdays with the whole group from January 1 until now,” he said.
Rehearsals have gone smoothly, but he was not quite prepared to say that the show was ready as of Monday evening.
“I’m always picky,” Schulte said. “It will all fall into place. It always does.”
The biggest challenge has been coordinating everyone’s schedules.
“Kids are involved in everything, and that’s a good thing, but to pull them together to work with them for the months leading to this and then come out with the final production takes work,” he said.
“Everybody is important and there are not too many things we do nowadays that are quite like this – where every single person is so important to what happens. That’s why I love exposing them to a musical at this level.”
When the students step onto the stage, they’re all part of the show and they all have to make it count.
Because of the need to balance everyone’s schedules, the students won’t all be on the stage together for the first time until a matinee performance for elementary school students on Wednesday.
“I’ve learned to roll with it,” Schulte said. “I want as many kids as possible, if they want to, to experience it. I want them to join the group and do the best they can. We’ll make a show.”
One of his favorite parts of the performance is seeing the elementary kids in the audience.
“Ann Platt (Denison Elementary vocal teacher) starting at the elementary level has done a great job for years getting these kids started in music,” he said.
“Just to get those kids excited to come see the show – that’s part of why I do it,” Schulte said. “They (fourth and fifth grade students) look up to the sixth, seventh and eighth graders like they’re heroes. I love that part of it.”
Frozen Jr. will be performed this Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the DHS FAC.
Tickets are $1 for students, $2 for adults and are available at the door.
