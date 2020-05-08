Denison Mayor Pam Soseman issued three proclamations at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The first proclamation declared May as Foster Care Month in Denison. It urged all Iowans to help children in foster care build their brightest futures.
The proclamation pointed out that in Iowa hundreds of children and youth in foster care are being provided with a safe and stable home, with the compassion and nurturing of a foster family, and that all young people in or leaving foster care deserve to have a permanent, meaningful connection to caring adults who become a supportive and lasting presence in their lives.
A second proclamation named Sunday, May 17, as Monarch Class of 2020 Day.
Soseman encouraged residents of Denison, businesses and institutions to post words of encouragement in their front windows and yards, especially those located on Monarch Drive (16th Street) on May 17, as members of the Class of 2020 will travel individually to the high school to receive their diplomas in a drive-up ceremony.
The proclamation noted that students in the Class of 2020 entered the world before, during, and after September 11, 2001, marking them as a class of hope for the future.
It also said that this year’s seniors have missed out on many of the “lasts” that other classes have had and will have, including the last concert, the last game, the last day of school, the last day of class with their favorite teacher, and the last day of school with their friends.
In the third proclamation, Soseman pointed to the important role that professional municipal clerks have in local government and their communities and named May 3-9 as Professional Municipal Clerks Week.
The proclamation said that the office of the professional municipal clerk provides a professional link among the citizens, the local governing bodies and the agencies of government at their levels, and that municipal clerks also serve as the information center on the functions of local government and the community.
Soseman gave special recognition to Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch, who is an Iowa certified municipal clerk and an Iowa Municipal Financial Officer, and to Denison Deputy Clerk Tara Sell.
Posted with this story are PDFs of the proclamations for Foster Care Month and Monarch Class of 2020 Day, which were posted to the city’s drop box.
Following is the text of the Professional Municipal Clerks Week proclamation.
