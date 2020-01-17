A long-term goal to complete a crosswind runway at the Denison Municipal Airport will continue to move forward with another project slated for 2020.
The project, called Phase 3, Stage 1, will grade roughly 20 acres on the south end of the crosswind runway and drain it to a local stream.
That work will be in preparation for the final two stages of Phase 3.
Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford estimated this year’s project will represent about one-third of the remaining work to complete the runway.
Crosswind runways are used when the angle of the wind to the main runway would make landing difficult. This primarily applies to smaller aircraft.
Phase 2 had extended the crosswind runway as far to the south as possible from the main runway at the proposed runway level.
Crawford said extending the crosswind runway farther south was not necessary at that time because the FAA only had a maximum of $ 600,000 available.
At a 90/10 split, FAA’s share would be $ 540,000 and the city’s share would be $60,000.
He continued that the current funds would be used to get to the south property line, just north of the 20 acres being farmed by Hans Hoffmeier. Crawford further explained that the slope of that land is steeper on the 1,100 feet to the proposed south end of the embankment, so that the proposed south end of the new runway is about 65 feet above the existing ground level.
He said this finish work will have to wait until more FAA entitlement funds are accumulated.
It is estimated it will take approximately 750,000 cubic yards to complete the embankment, which will probably require two more phases after this year’s project.
The crosswind runway development is being done in phases because of the way funding is provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“The city receives $150,000 a year in entitlement money for projects like this,” explained Crawford. “It takes about four years to build that up to $600,000.”
The city has to provide a 10 percent match to the FAA funding.
Usually, no other funds are available from the FAA to complete the project without doing it in phases and stages.
Last year, however, the city was considered for some funds that the FAA made available for projects that have to be done in phases, like the crosswind runway project, Crawford said. Unfortunately, the Denison Municipal Airport was not one of the four small airports in Iowa that received the funding in the highly competitive application process.
Last August the city was notified that it could proceed with Phase 3, Stage 1, this year, which gave the city enough time to notify two individuals who rent sections of the airport land for farming - Hoffmeier and Roger Dozark.
Phase 3, Stage 1 affects only a small area of the land that Dozark rents but it will involve all the land that Hoffmeier rents.
At the present rate of FAA funding, it could be another eight years before the crosswind runway is completed during the course of the next two stages.
“That’s why we’re going to keep our eyes open in case more supplemental money becomes available,” Crawford said.
The crosswind runway is currently being used as a turf runway. The airport commission was able to get some extra work approved in the last phase which allowed the top of the runway to be seeded into turf. Crawford said the surface is still pretty rough but he hopes that it will be smoothed as part of this year’s work.
The ultimate goal is to pave and light the crosswind runway. That was the plan approved by the FAA in 2003. It could be 12 years before the runway is paved and lighted, but less than 12 years if supplemental funding becomes available.
The next stages – Phase 3, Stage 2 and Phase 3, Stage 3, will involve work that will be similar to this year’s project. Phase 3, Stage 2 will be to continue the embankment on up and Phase 3, Stage 3, will top off the surface of the crosswind runway and seed the surface with a turf mix, in preparation for a paving project after the next four years.
