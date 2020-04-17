Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke of deploying strike teams to long-term care facilities and large businesses where outbreaks are occurring or anticipated and the ramping up of testing during her daily news conference on Thursday.
She also announced that Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) 6, located in northeast Iowa, had elevated to level 10 on the 10-point assessment scale, causing her to order more stringent measures to slow the spread of the virus in that region.
In Crawford County, the COVID-19 statistics changed little since last weekend when the first death in the county was announced.
As of 10 a.m. on April 15, the county’s statistics were the following.
6 confirmed cases
1 death – an older adult, age 61-80
5 confirmed cases recovered – 1 adult (18-40), 2 middle age adults (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80)
46 people tested
Hospitalizations and hospital resources in Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) 4
(as of 10 a.m. on April 15)
RMCC 4 covers Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Adams, Fremont, Page and Taylor counties
3 COVID-19 patients hospitalized
0 admitted in the last 24 hours of reporting time and date
2 patients in intensive care units (ICU)
0 patients on ventilators
390 inpatient beds available
44 ICU beds available
68 ventilators available
Hospitalizations and hospital resources throughout Iowa
(as of 10 a.m. on April 15)
175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized
24 admitted in the last 24 hours of reporting date
84 patients in intensive care units (ICU)
48 patients on ventilators
7,937 inpatient beds available
569 ICU beds available
694 ventilators available
Long-term care outbreaks
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Bremer County – 19 cases
Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, Linn County – 107 cases
Linn Manor Care Center in Marion, Linn County – 15 cases
Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine, Muscatine County – 8 cases
Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, Muscatine County – 9 cases
On With Life in Ankeny, Polk County – 24 cases
Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, Polk County – 25 cases
Premier Estates of Toledo in Toledo, Tama County – 49 cases
McCreedy Home in Washington, Washington County – 25 cases
On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 146 additional positive cases for a total of 2,141 positive cases.
The report also lists an additional 660 negative tests for a total of 18,543 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The IDPH reported an additional 7 deaths.
A total of 987 Iowans have recovered for a 46 percent recovery rate
The additional 7 deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 adult, 1 older adult, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
“We are continuing to monitor increased activity in long-term care and food production facilities in some areas of our state and because we have been ramping up our testing capacity over the last few weeks we now have the ability to conduct surveillance testing in these facilities,” said Reynolds.
On Wednesday the governor indicated that an additional 900 tests were sent to the Tyson Foods plant in Louisa County where an outbreak has occurred. She said 1,500 tests were being sent to another Tyson Foods plant in Black Hawk County where another outbreak is suspected.
The Louisa County plant has closed, as did a National Beef plant in Tama.
On Wednesday, Smithfield Foods reported the closure of two more plants. The company’s Cudahy, Wisconsin, dry sausage and bacon plant will shutter for two weeks.
It’s Martin City, Missouri, plant, which employees over 400 people and produced spiral hams and smoked hams, is supplied by Smithfield’s Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant which was closed indefinitely as of April 12 due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
The Sioux Falls plant is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the United States and represents four to five percent of U.S. pork production. It employs 3,700 people and more than 550 independent family farmers supply the plant.
The company said employees at the plants being closed will be paid for two weeks.
Reynolds said in the next number of days the state will be launching a new opportunity for Iowa called Test Iowa, an initiative that will enable large scale testing and contact tracing throughout the state.
“Test Iowa will allow us to ramp up our capacity to conduct over 3,000 tests per day in addition to the testing capacity that we currently have,” said Reynolds.
She added she would share more details about the initiative next week.
Reynolds also stated that the state is preparing to begin serology testing, the antibody test that will tell if an individual already had and recovered from COVID-19. She said two labs in the state will run the test, which will begin as soon as the supply of reagents arrives.
In addition, the IDPH has activated additional response teams dedicated to testing contact tracing and prevention.
Reynolds said dedicated strike teams will be deployed to long-term care facilities and large business where outbreaks are occurring or are anticipated. The teams of nurses will conduct surveillance testing among long-term care residents and staff or employees at large manufacturing, production or other business facilities to again to identified, isolate and slow the spread of the virus in these environments.
Reynolds also announced that the IDPH has put together prevention teams that will conduct outreach to large businesses and law enforcement to review guidance for prevention and detecting outbreaks and provide education on what to do if an outbreak is identified. The prevention team approach target areas of most concern across the state.
As for the level 10 status for RMCC 6, as of 11:59 p.m. last night, gatherings for social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting activities were ceased through April 30. People may gather only with members of their immediate household. Limited exceptions will be made for weddings, funerals and other religious gatherings which will continue to be restricted to 10 people or less. People will also be required to stay at least six feet away from others when they are away from home.
