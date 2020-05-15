Country music artist and songwriter Brad Morgan spent Thursday afternoon conducting the Front Porch Tour, singing for about 15 minutes for residents at each of the 14 WESCO Industry homes in Denison. The Manning native, who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, took requests and sang some of his own songs, including “Grain of Salt.” Morgan is pictured playing for residents who live in a house on 20th Street. WESCO’s idea for the Front Porch Tour was for a performer to travel from house to house to sing songs to break up the monotony and routine that residents are currently experiencing by having to stay at home. WESCO residents are not allowed to leave their homes under the current coronavirus mitigation measures, except for short trips to area parks. Staff does the shopping for the residents as they do not enter any stores as a precaution to them. Photo by Gordon Wolf
