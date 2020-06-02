Fire destroyed the bus barn/maintenance building at the Denison Job Corps campus on Friday evening.
A Facebook post by Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren says that fire and emergency medical service departments from throughout the county were dispatched at about 5:28 p.m.
The initial on-scene report from the Denison Police Department was a fire in the structure with several explosions and the partial collapse of the roof.
Snowgren’s Facebook post said Job Corps staff reported all of its personnel accounted for and no contractors in the area.
A number of explosions continued after firefighters arrived on the scene.
Engine companies were assigned to various locations around the building.
The large water demand required the fire departments to establish a shuttle to transport water from Denison to the scene at Job Corps, which is located east of the community along Highway 30.
No injuries were reported, Snowgren said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.