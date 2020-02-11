The second annual Panfish Palooza, sponsored by the Crawford County Chapter of Pheasants Forever, featured a banquet at Cronk’s Cafe on Saturday night and fishing at Yellow Smoke Lake on Sunday morning, with the presentation of checks at the Lookout Shelter at the park.
Following are the results from the ice fishing tournament.
Bluegill results
1st: Garrett Frimann and Christian Cortez, Lawton, 5 fish, 3 lb 5.2 oz
2nd: Josh Meis, Elk Horn, NE, Sean Murphy, Le Mars, 5 fish, 2 lb 3.4 oz
3rd: Jason Boeck, Denison, and Brian Boeck, Carroll, 5 fish, 1 lb 15.1 oz
4th: Steve Struchen, Early, and Matt Struchen, Sac City, 2 fish, 1 lb 10.7 oz
5th: Gage Miller, Denison, and Kayla Hennings, Charter Oak, 2 fish, 1 lb 4.7 oz
6th: Mark and Mike Conway, Council Bluffs, 5 fish, 1 lb 4.2 oz
7th: Ben Kusler, Akron, and Virgil Bremer, Lawton, 2 fish, 1 lb 1.4 oz
8th: Donald and Caden Carda, Omaha, NE, 1 fish, 14 oz
9th: Gene Wilwerding and Steve Gross, Earling 5 fish, 13.3 oz
10th: Darren Bruck and Shawn Hansen, 2 fish, 13.3 oz
11th: Gavin and Bill Campbell, Council Bluffs, 1 fish, 12.8 oz
12th: John and Tyler Saunders, Manilla, 1 fish, 10 oz
13th: Kane Pederson, Storm Lake, and Seth Dicks, Newell, 3 fish, 9.8 oz
14th: Matt Tielbur, Early, and Zach Stephens, Sioux City, 1 fish, 6.6 oz
15th: Nate Nelson, Denison, and Wade Nelson, Dow City, 1 fish, 6.4 oz
16th: Clayton Martens and Casey Buck, Denison, 5 fish, 5.3 oz
17th: Eric and Christian Martens, Denison, 5 fish, 3.9 oz
Crappie results
1st: Garrett Frimann and Christian Cortez, Lawton, 1 fish, 1 lb 14.8 oz
2nd: Greg Wehle and Dan Fastje, Denison, 1 fish, 1 lb 6.9 oz
3rd: John and April Schneller, Denison, 5 fish, 1 lb 6.4 oz
Big fish winners
Bluegill: Josh Meis and Sean Murphy, 10 5/8” 1 lb .8 oz
Crappie: Garrett Frimann and Christian Cortez, 15” 1 lb 14.8 oz
