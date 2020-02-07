Representatives of Scout Clean Energy spoke with the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to inform board members about a new wind farm planned for the eastern side of the county.
Mark Wengierski, Scout Clean Energy senior project manager, said activity is picking up on what the company calls the Silver Queen Wind Farm, which is proposed for an area south of Westside.
Wengierski said he has been developing wind farms for 13 years.
He said he was visiting the supervisors to help eliminate any surprises about the project.
The proposed project will produce 300 megawatts and will be shared between Crawford and Carroll counties.
Wengierski said the project started as a 180 megawatt project, but landowner interest encouraged the company to increase it to 300 megawatts.
Scout Clean Energy has a relationship with General Electric; that company’s most prevalent current wind turbine is the GE 2.82 megawatt turbine, he said.
The trend with the turbine manufacturers is to keep making them bigger, so the turbines for the project could end up using GE 3.03 megawatt wind turbines.
Wengierski said the physical dimensions would not change much for a larger turbine.
The plan is for the project to have 100 turbines, with 50 in Crawford County and 50 in Carroll County.
Once it is up an operating, the wind farm would generate additional tax revenue of about $750,000 per year, Wengierski said.
Leasing of land for the project started in 2016 and nearly 19,000 acres have been signed, he said.
The project was originally supposed to connect to a substation near Westside, but it will instead connect to the WAPA substation south of Denison.
The project will likely take place in the 2022 to 2024 timeframe, depending on how the new interconnection studies come back, he said.
The company is working on the layout of the project and having all the necessary studies performed, according to Wengierski.
The connection to the Denison substation will involve a major project for new transmission lines along an existing corridor.
According to documents supplied to the Bulletin and Review, most of the proposed Silver Queen transmission route is in the middle of the sections between R and S avenues from the wind farm south of Westside to the WAPA substation at Westcott Road south of Denison.
Scout Clean Energy has letters of understanding with Corn Belt Power Cooperative and Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO) to take down 1960s vintage lines and H-frame structures along the route and replace them with steel monopole structures that will carry the existing transmission lines on the bottom circuit and the Silver Queen transmission line on the top.
“That way you don’t have two sets of transmission infrastructure going in right next to one another,” Wengierski said.
He said the company is working to do what is best for farmers.
A public informational meeting about the project is scheduled for March 5 at Boulders Conference Center in Denison.
Additional information about the project and the meeting will be published in about two weeks, Wengierski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.