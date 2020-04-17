Monica Walley, director of Norelius Community Library in Denison, announced this week that curbside pickup will again be offered.
Details on how to use the opportunity for pickup are listed in the details below.
“Please read them so we can continue to offer this service while keeping everyone safe and satisfied,” Walley said. “We made this decision after researching and receiving feedback from other libraries, state agencies and health organizations that made it clear to us that it is considered safe to do curbside pickups with proper procedures in place. This is subject to change at any time as the governor or others change the overarching policies in place for our protection.”
Rules
1. Curbside pickup will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting effective April 14. Households may schedule one pickup a week. This allows for 20 pickups each day at 15 minute intervals. People are asked to request enough items so that they will not have to come back the following week, which will enable library staff to do its best to serve as many people as possible.
2. Call the library at 712-263-9355, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., to schedule a pickup. “You may do this at any time, and the further out from your pickup the better as pickup slots will be first come, first served,” said Walley. “Two hours prior to your desired pickup is the minimum amount of time required.”
3. “Know what items you would like to request when you call in,” Walley said. “Specific titles are preferred but we will do everything we can to assist you. You can use the online card catalog on our website (www.denison.lib.ia.us/) to see what is available.”
4. The library will follow its internal policy to sanitize the items for pickup.
5. When people arrive for their scheduled pickup, they are to call the library to let staff know that they have arrived. People are to remain in their vehicles at this time. Those who do not have a cell phone should let the library staff know the vehicle they will be driving so staff can watch for it.
6. Library staff will place a person’s items on a table by the curb and back away far enough to maintain social distancing. Once the staff member has done this, the person may exit the vehicle and get the items.
7. People may keep the books until the library reopens. “If you have items that you wish to return, you may, though there are no items due at this time,” said Walley. “If you return items, they need to be placed in the drop box after our staff member has returned inside the building.”
