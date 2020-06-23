Norelius Community Library in Denison will remain in Phase I of its reopening plan through Friday, June 26, with Phase II of the reopening plan anticipated to begin on Monday, June 29, with the door to the library open to the public.
“We are asking the public to understand and make adjustments as we may need to adjust our planning in accordance with the Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines,” said Library Director Monica Walley.
Following are the modified hours that will be in place once Phase II begins.
- Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m.: open for high-risk population
- Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: standard business
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: curbside service available
“We are asking for our patrons to strongly consider wearing face masks and asking that our patrons follow social distancing protocols to create the safest possible environment for all of our patrons,” Walley said.
“The library will provide hand sanitizing stations upon entrance as well as disposable masks for anyone needing one.”
The following safety measures and regulations will also be in place.
The circulation desks have been fitted with acrylic guards.
Traffic flow guides will be in place to allow for social distancing.
Check-out services will be basic “Grab & Go;” no lingering, sitting or congregating.
Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver over the age of 18. Children’s Library services will be limited to the check-out of materials (books and DVDs). No technology or creative spaces will be available (Nintendo Switch(s), IPads and computers offline until further notice). No lingering, sitting or congregating.
Five socially distanced computer terminals are available for patron use. Patrons must call ahead to reserve a time slot if they wish to use a computer. Patrons are able to have one hour of usage a day, in order to allow access to as many patrons as possible. Technical assistance will be limited due to social distancing factors.
Returned materials will be returned through the external book drop only. Materials will be placed in 72 hours quarantine prior to processing back into circulation.
Copying and faxing services will be available; exact change is required.
Laminating services available on Fridays only; exact change is required.
Common surfaces will be cleaned regularly.
Meeting rooms and restrooms will be unavailable.
For more information, contact the library at 712-263-9355.
