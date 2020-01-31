In observance of Catholic Schools Week this week, members of the fire department, police department, sheriff’s office and National Guard were invited to St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison to share lunch with the students on Tuesday.
Cpt. Mike Schrum with the Denison Volunteer Fire Department has lunch with his daughter, Caroline, who is dressed in a child-sized firefighter coat.
Above, right: Jose Ramirez, a third-grader who wants to be a police officer one day, dresses the part. He is visiting with Police Chief Dan Schaffer.
At right: Police Sgt. Doug Melby visits with a table of students on Tuesday.
Many of the students were dressed up as superheroes on Tuesday to signify that members of the fire department, police department, sheriff’s office and National Guard are superheroes of the community. The St. Rose Student Council members selected the dress-up theme.
Today (Friday), the students took a field trip to Petersen’s Family Wellness Center in Harlan. Other Catholic Schools Week observances included a presentation on virtues in practice and saints by Sr. Joyce on Monday, teacher appreciation on Tuesday, Bingo with WESCO on Wednesday and a visit to Danbury Catholic School to work on activities and service projects on Thursday. The theme for Catholic Schools Week is “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” Photo by Gordon Wolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.