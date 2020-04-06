One additional COVID-19 case in Crawford County was among the 78 additional positive cases reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) today.
Following are other statistics reported today by the IDPH and by Gov. Kim Reynolds during her 11 a.m. news conference.
Total positive COVID-19 cases: 946
Negative tests: 680; total of 10,653 to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Number of counties with COVID-19 cases: 75
Number hospitalized as of Sunday evening: 99
Number recovered: 284
The IDPH reported an additional three deaths – one older adult (61-80) in Linn County and two elderly adults (81+) in Tama County.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa totaled 25 as of Monday’s report.
Reynolds said during the news conference that she expects this week to be equally difficult compared with last week, if not more difficult.
She again pointed out that COVID-19 is most serious for those age 60 and above and for those with chronic and underlying health conditions and added that 48 percent of the deaths have been residents in long-term care facilities.
Reynolds continued that 71 of the 176 cases in Linn County are related to an outbreak in a long-term care facility.
Two long-term care facilities, one in Tama County and the other in Washington County, have outbreaks.
An outbreak is defined by three or more cases in a facility.
Following are the locations and age ranges of the 78 additional individuals who tested positive.
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)
• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
• Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
