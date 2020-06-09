Wayne Brosam, of the State Fire Marshal’s office, spent Monday morning this week sifting through the debris of the maintenance building/bus barn at the Denison Job Corps center.
Fire departments from all around Crawford County battled a major fire in the building on the evening of May 29.
The entire building and contents were fully consumed by the fire.
“I spent several hours this morning clearing debris out so we could look at the flooring, the burn patterns and the wiring to determine the actual area of origin,” Brosam said.
“Garage bay 2 is where we determined the point of origin area was located.”
Burn patterns within that area, video of the scene from outside and the progression of the fire all point to a fairly significant event starting the fire, Brosam said.
“The last employee left at 5:05 (p.m.) and we had a fire event and explosion at 5:21 (p.m.) so it’s a pretty short timeframe in that area,” Brosam said.
Garage bay 2 housed two electric side-by-side Polaris UTVs; one of the vehicles was plugged in with an extension cord and was charging.
Brosam said he was able to determine that the extension cord was energized at the time of the fire.
He said he could not determine if the UTV caused the fire due to the extent of the damage from the fire, but it was the only ignition source in that area.
“The burn patterns we see are most consistent with the unit that was being charged at the time of the fire,” Brosam said.
The building contained quite a few petroleum products and flammable liquids, he said.
Brosam plans to contact Polaris about the UTV model.
“I will see if there are any recalls or any warranty claims on that type of unit,” he said.
It will be up to the insurance company to decide if they wish to continue the investigation if the UTV is determined to be the ignition source, he said.
Brosam noted that he is not an engineer and does not have the background to investigate whether the UTV caused the fire.
“From a fire investigator standpoint, this will be an undetermined fire at this time,” he said.
