Although the Crawford County Relay For Life will be an virtual event this year instead of an in-person gathering at Denison High School, Pat Fleshner wants people to know how important it is for them to get involved.
As a member of a family that has battled cancer and as a committee member with American Cancer Society Crawford County Relay For Life, Pat has experienced first-hand how funds donated through Relay For Life help cancer patients and their families.
She first became involved in Relay For Life when circling the Denison High School track while pushing her mother in a wheelchair.
In the late 1990s, Crawford County Relay For Life took place at the track. Pat’s mother, Marie Bilsten, had survived breast cancer back in the mid-1990s.
Marie died in 2003 after suffering a stroke. Pat said her mother had heart problems for a number of years and that cancer also contributed to her health problems.
For 10 years after Marie’s death, Pat and other family members supported and raised funds for Relay For Life as “Marie’s Team.”
In 2003 Pat had an added incentive to support Relay For Life. Her husband, Lyle, had survived prostate cancer after having his prostate gland removed.
As she has raised funds and walking in Relay For Life every year, Marie’s and Lyle’s battles with cancer have been on Pat’s mind every year she raised funds for and walked in Relay For Life.
This year Lyle will especially be on her mind. On January 22, he lost his battle with lymphoma.
“I have a lot of incentive to continue with Relay For Life,” said Pat. “This year is so hard because we can’t have an in-person Relay.
“The Crawford County committee has been working to set up the virtual Relay because it’s so important to keep the money coming in,” she added.
As an example of this, Pat pointed to this year’s Relay For Life themes – “Stand Together Apart” and “Cancer Hasn’t Stopped and Neither Have We.”
Many important moments from the in-person version of Relay For Life will be replicated virtually this year, among them the cancer survivor lap.
“One of the neat things we’re working on is contacting cancer survivors and taking their pictures along with a sign,” Pat explained.
On the sign is the number of years the person has survived cancer.
The pictures will be part of the virtual tribute this year.
Luminaria will also be replicated virtually, with a picture of a luminary bag with the message changing “in memory of” or “in honor of” according to the wishes of the person who ordered the luminaria.
A bigger goal this year
After 10 years, “Marie’s Team” disbanded as family members became involved in other Relay For Life teams, and Pat and Lyle walked for their church’s team, “Our Savior Lutheran.”
For years the Our Savior team raised over $1,000 each year for Relay For Life, Pat said. This year she set the goal at $2,500.
“The bigger part of what the Our Savior team used to raise came from special donations after church services, but this year, we haven’t had an in-person church service since the pandemic,” Pat explained.
However, Our Savior does have services via Zoom, and during one of the services, Pat mentioned the church Relay team’s webpage and how to donate to it.
Just last week Pat learned that the $2,500 goal had been reached.
“Part of it was from people who donated as a memorial to Lyle,” she said.
She continued that memorials have been given to three entities that were important to Lyle – Our Savior Lutheran Church, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Donna Reed Foundation, of which Pat is a board member and Lyle was a volunteer.
It was last July that Lyle was diagnosed with lymphoma.
“The cancer was in the lymph nodes in his abdomen,” Pat explained.
She said a sack had apparently formed around those lymph nodes because the cancer had not spread to any place else in Lyle’s body.
But it did cause a build-up of lymph fluid in Lyle’s abdomen, and that’s what led to the diagnosis.
“Lyle got to the point where he just didn’t want to eat very much because he felt full all the time,” Pat explained. “The sack full of fluid was pushing against his stomach and lungs.”
While visiting Pat’s sister for a vacation, they decided to return home a couple days early and take Lyle to the VA Hospital in Omaha. In August he started a course of chemotherapy.
“It was really strong chemotherapy, and after three sessions (spread three weeks apart), Lyle had become so weak he couldn’t stand,” Pat said. “His oncologist decided he should stop chemotherapy to give Lyle time to regain his strength.”
They decided Lyle should go to a nursing home for physical rehabilitation. As Lyle did a lot of his health care through the VA, they chose the closest VA-contracted facility – Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
A connection with the VA
The Veterans Administration (VA) was a special mission for Lyle. He was an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. After he retired from a 30-year career with the Department of Human Services in Denison, he spent his time as a volunteer.
When the Crawford County Veterans Affairs office began the VA van service, taking veterans to and from the VA Hospital in Omaha, Lyle signed up to be a driver and served until he was diagnosed with lymphoma last year.
He was also a member of the Crawford County VA Commission, appointed in July 2018. He even attended the commission meetings via telephone when he was at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
And, although not a VA program, Lyle helped people sort through their Medicare options as a volunteer for the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).
Pat said the care Lyle received at the VA Hospital, as well as at Salem Lutheran Home, was great.
“Many of the specialists at the VA Hospital are from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Lyle’s oncologist was at the VA on Wednesdays, so he would see his oncologist and on Thursday have the chemotherapy. They were so wonderful to him. They answered a lot of questions,” she said.
After three weeks at Salem Lutheran Home, Lyle returned to the VA to visit his oncologist, but he was still weak. The oncologist and his supervisor decided Lyle needed another three weeks of physical rehabilitation, but the three weeks turned into five weeks as the Wednesdays in the fourth and fifth week fell on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when the VA clinic would not be open.
“When Lyle went back for an appointment the first part of January, they said he was not getting any stronger,” Pat explained. “Previously they talked about doing a lesser strength chemotherapy ‘cocktail,’ but they determined that even a lower dose was going to hurt Lyle’s body more than it would help in fighting the cancer.”
An added commitment
With Lyle’s battle against cancer so fresh in her mind, Pat has an added commitment to Relay For Life this year.
“Even larger in my mind this year is the knowledge of where some of the funds given to Relay For Life go to,” said Pat.
“One of the things I didn’t have to use, because I have family I could visit and stay with while Lyle was in the hospital, is the Hope Lodge in Omaha,” she said. “That is free to families of cancer patients, and some of the funds raised through Relay For Life go to help make sure that Crawford County family members can use that.
“Another thing is the program that helps people get back and forth to the hospital for treatments and checkups – Road to Recovery,” Pat added.
“Those are two programs that, to me, are the personal things for people of Crawford County.”
Of course, a lot of the funds raised through Relay For Life are used for research to continue to find treatments for cancer, Pat said.
“It is amazing to look at the types of cancer that used to take people immediately that no longer do today because they’ve found ways to give people a longer life,” she explained.
One example she pointed to is “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, who announced in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This March Trebek released a video on social media celebrating his one-year survival mark. The one-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is 18 percent, he said.
Pat compared that to Donna Reed, who died from pancreatic cancer on January 14, 1985, just three months after she had been diagnosed with the disease.
“It’s amazing how people are living longer, and hopefully living a better life,” Pat said.
Pat has always been optimistic about advancements in cancer treatment.
“That’s what the American Cancer Society is trying to do, stop cancer and learning what treatments to provide for people to beat cancer, and a lot of people have beaten it,” she said. “A lot of people have been cancer survivors for years.”
She said Crawford County Relay For Life still hopes to have an in-person fundraiser later on this year, and she added that even the funds raised after June 19 will go toward this year’s total.
Pat added, “In this unusual year of not being able to see the walkers and actually do the walking, we want people to know how much their support is appreciated.”
