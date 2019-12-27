The Chad and Danae Petersen family continued its tradition of providing motorists with a bit of country art as they drive on Highway 59 just south of Schleswig. For the fourth year in a row, the Petersens have places a hay-bale sculpture in the field just north of their farmstead. This year it’s this wriggling creature with antennae. Following are sculptures that treated motorists in past years: 2016 – a bear with a drum; 2017 – a dog keeping watch on the highway; 2018 – a lion, representing the mascot of the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs. The Denison-Schleswig girls’ basketball team posed with the sculpture last year. Photo by Gordon Wolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.