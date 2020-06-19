Arrests
At 6:51 p.m. on June 17, David Jarnagin, of Oklahoma, was arrested for sex offender violation, 2nd offense, failure to register at Yellow Smoke Park. Charges are pending on trespass. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Yellow Smoke park rangers and the Denison Police Department.
At 6:53 p.m. on June 17, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call of two cars racing up and down a hill at Bergen Street and 4th Street in Vail. Joshua Yahola, 20, of Vail, was arrested for driving under suspension and was cited for a seat belt violation. Bail was set at $600.
Accidents
A semi and field sprayer accident occurred at 3:39 p.m. on June 5 at the intersection of L51 (140th Street) and M Avenue. Zachery Forest Loftus, 27, of Charter Oak, was driving a white 2007 Peterbilt semi tractor and trailer north on L51 when he attempted to pass a field sprayer being operated by Dalton Brent Smith, 20, of Charter Oak, at or near the intersection with M Avenue and L51. The sprayer attempted to turn west onto M Avenue and struck the trailer of the passing semi. The sprayer received $500 damage and the semi-trailer received $1,500 damage. No one was injured.
An accident that involved three vehicles occurred at 5:23 p.m. on June 15 on Highway 30 in Denison. Omar Misael Perez Rivas, 27, of Denison, was driving a black 2011 Honda Pilot east in the inside lane of Highway 30 and attempted to turn left at South 17th Street. At the same time, Michael John Bendixen, 21, of Manilla, was driving a gray 2008 Pontiac G6 west in the outside lane of Highway 30; his vehicle struck the Perez Rivas vehicle on the passenger side. The Perez Rivas vehicle then struck a silver 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was stationary, facing south on 17th Street at the stop sign for Highway 30. The Perez Rivas vehicle ended up on the sidewalk along 17th Street. Bendixen was uninjured. The front airbag on his vehicle was deployed. His vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled. The Silverado pickup, which was operated by Daniel Vega, 34, of Denison, received $3,000 to the front middle. Vega had possible injuries (complaint of pain). The front and side airbags on his vehicle both deployed. Perez Rivas had suspected (minor/non-incapacitating) injuries. The front and side airbags on his vehicle both deployed, and his vehicle received $2,000 damage to the rear passenger side and rear driver side. All three vehicles were disabled and the drivers arranged private tows. Perez Rivas was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn and for not having a valid driver’s license.
At 7:03 a.m. on June 16 the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received several calls about a semi jack-knifed and blocking Highway 59 just north of the Highway 141 junction. No injuries were reported.
At 9:20 p.m. on June 16, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Charter Oak.
Drugs found
At 11 a.m. on June 17, an individual reported finding a baggie of what was suspected to be methamphetamine. The substance was approximately three grams that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggie was found by the road in the 300 block of 3rd Street in Charter Oak and next to a playground. The investigating deputy checked with neighbors; no one had seen anything. The neighbors did state that a lot of younger persons hang out at the location at times, or walk by. Extra patrol was requested.
Theft
At 6:50 p.m. on June 17, a Schleswig resident claimed neighbors stole her credit cards and have been using them.
K9 deployed
At 3:19 p.m. on June 16, a K9 from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was deployed on Highway 39 in Sac County.
Miscellaneous
At 12:20 p.m. on June 17, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about two little boys walking on 330th Street near Pollack Salvage west of Vail. One of the children had a book bag. Two dogs were with them. The reporting party called back and advised they had found the parents of the children.
At 12:49 a.m. on June 17, a Vail resident reported that a subject in a garage was making a lot of noise and keeps waking her up.
Agency assist
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist at Walmart in Denison at 2:43 p.m. on June 17. A subject would not leave the property and was yelling at other customers.
A motorist assist for a semi was reported at 6:24 p.m. on June 17 on Highway 141 between 300th and 210th streets near Manilla. The semi was moved off the traveled portion of the highway onto the shoulder. The company had a wrecker coming.
