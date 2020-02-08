The Denison Police Department, on Sunday evening, released the identity of the adult male who was hit by a train while on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks early Saturday morning as Kevin Russman, of Dow City.
The police department said that about 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a train/pedestrian collision at the crossing of South 15th Street and 5th Avenue South.
Upon their arrival, they found a deceased male near the intersection, who was later identified as Russman.
Assisting at the scene were the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance, and the Crawford County Medical Examiner.
The police department's release said the investigation into the collision is continuing.
On Saturday, Raquel Espinoza with the Union Pacific Railroad’s public relations staff told the Denison Bulletin and Review that an adult male was on the railroad company's tracks and was hit by an eastbound train.
