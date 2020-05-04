On its Facebook page, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health posted yesterday 78 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for residents of the county.
Early last week the number of confirmed cases was 22.
The public health post encouraged people to stay home if they are sick, adding that this may be an inconvenience but those who are not staying home when sick are spreading the virus to others who could become very sick.
