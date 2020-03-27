The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County wanted people to be able to do something outdoors to brighten up their lives while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, and is sponsoring a sidewalk chalk art contest.
CDC staff set out buckets of sidewalk chalk and is inviting people to draw uplifting art. People enter the contest by posting a picture of their art in the comments to the contest announcement on the Crawford Cares Facebook page.
Three winners will be determined by the “likes” on each comment. Prizes are CDC gift cards - $20 for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place. Winners are being asked to spend their prizes as soon as possible to inject more cash into local businesses.
The entry deadline is this Sunday at 7 p.m.
The CDC is asking for one entry per person. People are asked not to share chalk, to keep their distance, wash their hands and to take a few sticks of chalk for their family after use.
