Denison City Council members heard at their most recent meeting (January 21) that if they approve all the projects proposed for fiscal year 2020-2021, it will mean a $1.1 bond issue and will limit the amount of street work that can be done.
The largest amounts that compose the $1.1 million, however, are the city’s share for grant projects.
The discussion about the bonding total came up during the explanation of a public hearing notice on the city’s maximum tax levy. That is a new step in the budgeting process that is required by state law. The hearing for the maximum levy was set for 5 p.m. on February 4.
City Clerk Lisa Koch listed the projects’ amounts.
$400,000 for the city’s share of a 90%/10% Federal Aviation Administration grant to complete the crosswind runway at the Denison Municipal Airport. The estimate to complete the project could be at least $4 million.
$330,000 for the city’s portion of an Iowa Department of Transportation grant project to improve Avenue C and portions of 7th Street; it could be about a $590,000 grant project.
$46,000 – the quote for the replacement of two sections of roof at the Denison Aquatic Center.
$149,280 – the city’s commitment to the Denison Housing (formerly Strong America Development) project on North 16th Street, if the six housing units proposed for the next fiscal year are completed. That amount would be repaid from the city’s Tax Increment Financing over 10 years.
$224,539 for the city’s portion of a Federal Emergency Management river embankment project. Koch thought the state might contribute 10 percent, which would reduce the city’s portion by about $90,000.
“We wanted to let you know if we do those things, we won’t be able to do any streets other than Avenue C,” Koch told the council members.
She said the city is at about 53 to 55 percent of its debt capacity. It has been gradually decreasing from the 86 percent it had been when Koch began as the city clerk in 2010.
The city may not have to borrow the entire $400,000 of its share of the crosswind runway in the next fiscal year, however. It could borrow half in fiscal year 2020-2021 and half in fiscal year 2021-2022 since the project will likely bridge both years.
The completion of the crosswind runway over the next two fiscal years is a new development for the city.
The city has been working on the project for a number of years in a number of phases based on grant funding of about $150,000 per year by the FAA. At the current funding rate, it was thought it would be another 10-12 years before the grading, paving and lighting on the runway would be completed.
But Crawford said he received a call from the FAA during the week of January 12. The FAA asked if the city could come up with its 10 percent share of the funding to complete the crosswind runway if the FAA could come up with its 90 percent share.
Crawford said the city council would have to approve a resolution to that effect.
The council gave its consensus to do that when the time comes.
“We’ve already started the runway so we have to finish it whether we do it in two years or 10 years,” Koch pointed out.
Crawford added that the longer the crosswind runway project is phased in or the completion is delayed, the more it will cost in the long run.
It was a point that Councilman John Granzen echoed later in the discussion.
“In my opinion we need to finish it. The sooner we finish it, the less it’s going to cost us if we drag this out,” he said, “and maybe there won’t be any grant money three or four years from now. It might even cost us more.”
Koch said that she is not 100 percent certain that the FAA will come up with the full amount to complete the runway project in the next two years, but she would need to budget for it in case the funding does come through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.