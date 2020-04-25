Brett Brodersen has been working on a project to preserve and digitize about 150 glass plate negatives from the 1890s, most of which hold images of the Denison area. Brodersen has selected (9 or actual number) images to be published here, along with the original captions, in quotation marks, and other information he has gleaned about the subjects. He can be contacted through the “You are from Denison, Iowa” Facebook page, where he posts some of the images. To read more about his efforts to preserve the images, see the full story in the April 14 Denison Bulletin.
