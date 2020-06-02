In-person voting for the primary election in Crawford County will last until 9 p.m. today.
Only one polling place is open in the county – Boulders Conference Center in Denison.
The auditor’s office at the courthouse is closed today as staff members are running the polling location.
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle; individuals wishing to vote from a vehicle should call the auditor’s office at 712-263-3045 upon arrival at the polling station; the call will be routed to the Boulders polling station.
The Denison Bulletin and Review will post election results on its website (www.DBRnews.com) and its Facebook page as soon as they are available.
