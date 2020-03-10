With an August 24 start date, the end of the first semester on December 23 and the last day of school on May 26, the calendar proposed for the 2020-2021 school year for Denison Community Schools looks much the same as this year’s calendar.
A public hearing on the proposed calendar has been set for 5:30 p.m. at the school board’s next meeting, which is on Monday, March 23, in the district conference room at the high school.
August 23 is the state-required official start day for public schools. That day falls on Sunday this year.
The district has again scheduled days of no school for teacher inservices on the third Monday of each month, except in December, February and May.
Total student hours are slightly up, at 1,143 proposed for 2020-2021, compared to the 1,125.5 that had been scheduled for the current year. The latter amount will be smaller due to two snow days this year, but even with the reduction, the number of student hours are well over the 1,080 hours the state requires.
No changes were proposed for the school day starting and ending times at each of the district’s four buildings.
School day starting and ending times are as follows.
Denison Elementary, 8:20 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Broadway Elementary, 8:15 a.m.-3:25 p.m.
Denison Middle School, 8 a.m.-3:08 p.m.
Denison High School, 8:05 a.m.-3 p.m.
Following are other dates to note in the proposed 2020-2021 calendar.
October 22 and 26: parent/teacher conferences at Denison Elementary, Broadway Elementary and Denison High School
October 26 and 27: parent/teacher conferences at Denison Middle School
October 30: no school - conference trade day
November 25-27: Thanksgiving vacation
December 24-January 1: holiday vacation
January 5: start of second semester
February 15: no school (Presidents Day/Washington’s Birthday)
March 23 and 25: parent/teacher conferences at Denison Middle School and Denison High School
March 25 and 29: parent/teacher conferences at Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary
March 31: no school - conference trade day
April 1-5: no school - spring break
May 19: seniors last day
May 23: graduation
May 27: snow make-up hours begin pending total hours in the year
